Sushi by Boū To Donate All Revenue to Israelfriends.us Sunday and Monday

Boca Raton, FL – Modern speakeasy-inspired omakase concept Sushi by Boū– known for reimagining the omakase experience, will be donating 100% of all revenues generated at all locations in Florida (Boca Raton and West Palm Beach) this Sunday, October 15th and Monday, October 16th as well as at its locations in New York, New Jersey and Chicago to israelfriends.us during regular business hours.

Donations will be made to israelfriends.us to support their efforts to provide humanitarian aid where it’s needed most.

Book your donated reservation Here : https://linktr.ee/booksbb

“Sushi By Bou stands proudly with Israel and the greater worldwide Jewish community.

We are enraged and heartbroken by the horrific acts of terrorism carried out by the Hamas terrorist group. There is no justification for atrocities against innocent civilians,” Sushi by Boū Partner Erika London said. “Our thoughts are with all those impacted by these cowardly acts of terrorism and the promotion of hate and violence, resulting in countless lives lost. We mourn with heavy hearts and stand with Israel now and always.”

The restaurant, at 409 SE Mizner Boulevard in Royal Palm Place, features its classic omakase experience at the indoor omakase bar, along with an outdoor menu only available on the patio.

As part of the bespoke speakeasy dining experience at Sushi by Boū, each location has its own aesthetic and vibe offering a unique and memorable guest experience at each location. The Boca Raton location is designed with the luxury and glam inspired by the 1920s art deco era. The intimate atmosphere boasts a bold variety of textures, dramatic architectural features, and adventurous ornamentation. The luxurious ambiance pays homage to Addison Mizner, featuring geometric tiles throughout the space and a giving a playful nod to his known love of monkeys in the bold and daring bathroom design.

Sushi by Bou partners Erika London and Chef David Bouhadana are both Boca Raton residents, with Ms. London relocating to Boca with her family last year.

The recent openings in Boca Raton and West Palm Beach bring the total count for Sushi by Boū to 14 locations nationally and 19 in the SimpleVenue portfolio, including sister brands Sushi Suite, Omakaseed, Fins and Scales, and Trust Bae across New York, New Jersey, Chicago, and South Florida since its initial launch in 2017.

Its hospitality group, simplevenue and Founders Michael Sinensky and Erika London alongside newly appointed Partner and Chief Hospitality Officer renowned hospitality and nightlife expert Richie Romero, plan to add at least another dozen locations in 2023, including the Palm Beach County locations.

Simplevenue brings incredible micro-restaurant concepts to underutilized spaces located within existing venues. Its flagship brand Sushi by Boū changed the sushi counter experience in America by offering a modern take on the classic old-school Sushi Counter, providing a glimpse at the hustle and bustle of Japan’s food culture, combined with a truly unique, personalized culinary experience.

Sushi by Boū’s seasoned sushi chefs expertly guide guests through the timed Omakase experience. Guests can sit back and let the chef decide their menu and unique libations ($60 with a 12-course omakase) or ($125 with a 17-course omakase aka the Bou-gie upgrade featuring five additional seasonal courses), both for 60 minutes.

Delicacies featured include:

Hand rolls and other sushi favorites utilizing the freshest highest-quality fish sourced locally and globally are available upon request, along with additional a la carte specialties and seasonal mochi ice cream for dessert.

Sushi by Boū Boca Raton is located at 409 SE Mizner Boulevard. The hours of operation are Tuesday – Sunday 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. Reservations can be made at sushibybou.com or OpenTable.

ABOUT SIMPLEVENUE:

SimpleVenue is an NYC-based hospitality group led by restaurateurs and Founders Michael Sinensky and Erika London alongside newly appointed Partner and Chief Hospitality Officer Richie Romero, specializing in micro restaurants, and bringing incredible concepts to underutilized spaces. With over 15 years of experience, simplevenue brings an elegant and new-age touch to a classic take on the old-school Sushi Counter. Sushi by Boū and sister brand Sushi Suite currently have locations inside a number of hotels up and down the East Coast, including the Sanctuary Hotel (Times Square), Hotel 32|32 (NoMad), Bosqe(Chelsea), Disco Sushi (Astoria) and Baraki (Bayside) in New York City; Hotel Lincoln, Claridge House and The Emily in Chicago; Salt7 (Fort Lauderdale), West Palm Beach in South Florida; and W Hoboken and Ani Ramen in New Jersey. Also, under the SimpleVenue umbrella are Fins and Scales, which offers a timed Kosher omakase experience; Omakaseed, which offers a timed plant-based experience; and Trust Bae, which offers a Filipino-Japanese tasting menu by celebrity chef and Top Chef alum Frances Tariga. More venues nationwide are in the pipeline. SimpleVenue connects experiential food and beverage concepts with world-class venues to transform under-utilized real estate into revenue-generating spaces. For more information, email info@simplevenue.com.