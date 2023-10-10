Subaru of Pembroke Pines to Host Dog Appreciation “Pawty” and Pet Adoption Event

On Oct. 22

Pembroke Pines, FL – As part of its ongoing commitment to the community, Subaru of Pembroke Pines will host a Dog Appreciation “Pawty” and Pet Adoption Event on Sunday, Oct. 22 from 12-2 p.m. with special guest, Tour with Teddy. Guests are invited to bring their furry friends to celebrate Subaru Loves Pets® Month with music, food and giveaways as well as a pet costume contest and “trunk-or-treat.” Pet retailer Pet Supplies Plus, groomer Pet Spaw Palace and specialty dog treat baker 4Ms Custom Gifts will also be present. The event is free and open to the public.

The event is part of Subaru Loves Pets, a national Subaru initiative that aims to support the lives of as many shelter animals as possible. For those who are yet to be pet parents, Subaru of Pembroke Pines invites guests to consider adopting a pet from the Humane Society of Broward County, who will be present with a selection of pets available for adoption. The Humane Society of Broward County will benefit from a $100 donation from Subaru of Pembroke Pines for each day that a pet is adopted throughout the month of October.

The community is invited to enjoy this family-friendly event that features fun for all ages, including a “wrapped” Subaru vehicle that kids can color on and a photo booth with silly props. Dog trainers from the Humane Society of Broward County, doggie treats, groomers, and other community partners will be present to join the fun.

According to the ASPCA®, almost 6.3 million companion animals enter shelters nationwide each year. Subaru is committed to helping all animals — including those in shelters — stay safe and healthy. Through the Love Promise and Subaru Loves Pet initiative, participating Subaru retailers partner with a local animal organization in its community and host adoption events across the country to help local shelter pets find loving homes. In 2022, Subaru and its retailers helped over 47,000 animals get adopted last October.

Craig Zinn Automotive Group and Subaru of Pembroke Pines proudly support the Humane Society of Broward County in its quest to help find loving homes for pets. The Humane Society of Broward County is committed to supporting the lives of animals by providing adoptions, community services and education and serves as a hometown charity for the Subaru Share the Love campaign. Among its many initiatives, Subaru of Pembroke Pines is proud to help this incredible organization and provide services to animals in need. The Humane Society of Broward County is also a Hometown Charity to the annual Subaru Share the Love Campaign.

When: Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 | 12-2 p.m.

Where: Subaru of Pembroke Pines

16100 Pines Blvd. , Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 | (954) 758-8373

How: To RSVP, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/222751444129163/?active_tab=discussion

Cost: Free and open to the public.

About Craig Zinn Automotive Group

As president and CEO of Craig Zinn Automotive Group, Craig Zinn owns and operates Lexus of Pembroke Pines, Toyota of Hollywood, Subaru of Pembroke Pines, Lexus of North Miami, and Acura of Pembroke Pines offering new and used makes and models. The company also owns and operates the Craig Zinn Auto Body Shops, recognized by Lexus, Toyota, Honda, Acura, Kia, Hyundai, Chrysler, Fiat, and Subaru as certified collision centers. The company’s mission is to be South Florida’s finest automobile dealership group, known for superior products, community involvement, and for helpful, courteous, and caring associates dedicated to delivering the ultimate client service experience. It is also passionate about community service as evident by its philanthropic endeavors. Over the course of 40+ years, it has made charitable contributions to the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Foundation, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Spread Joy Toy Drive, CBS’ Neighbors 4 Neighbors Adopt A Family 4 the Holidays Operation Elf Program, Subaru’s annual Share the Love event, and Light-Up the Harbor for Children’s Harbor, to name a few. Headquartered out of Hollywood, Florida, the corporate team can be found at Toyota of Hollywood located at 1841 North State Road 7, Hollywood, FL 33021 or https://www.czgroup.com/. It can also be found on Facebook at @zinnautogroup and on Instagram at @craigzinnautomotivegroup.