Kamala Harris brushes aside concerns over Biden’s age by saying he is ‘very much alive’

Vice President Kamala Harris says she isn’t bothered by peoples’ concerns about President Joe Biden’s age.

Harris, 59, made the remarks during an interview with 60 Minutes’ Bill Whitaker. During the interview, which aired on Sunday, Whitaker asked Harris why donors seem to be skeptical of her electability if Biden, 80, were unable to see through his reelection bid.

“Well, first of all, I’m not gonna engage in that hypothetical, ’cause Joe Biden is very much alive and running for reelection,” Harris told Whitaker.

When pressed by Whitaker, Harris said she doesn’t pay attention to speculation.

“I hear from a lot of different people a lot of different things. But let me just tell you, I’m focused on the job. I truly am,” Harris said.

“Our democracy is on the line, Bill. And I frankly, in my head, do not have time for parlor games, when we have a president who is running for reelection,” Harris continued. “That’s it.”

Whitaker also brought up former President Donald Trump’s performance in campaign polls. Recent polls have projected a tight race between Biden and Trump.

“When the American people are able to take a close look, at election time, on their options, I think the choice is gonna be clear. Bill, we’re gonna win,” Harris said.

