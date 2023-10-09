Drive in to Jeep Night at Pembroke Pines Hooters

Present Jeep key for 15% off food

Pembroke Pines, FL – Calling all Jeep Owners and Enthusiasts! The Pembroke Pines Hooters location is hosting Jeep Night on the second Wednesday of the month from 5 pm to 9 pm. Jeep night will take place on October 11. Guests will receive a buy 6 wings, get 6 wings voucher, good on their next visit, when they make a donation to the Kelly Jo Dowd Breast Cancer Research Fund this Wednesday at Jeep night.

Visit Hooters during Jeep Night and present your Jeep key for 15% off food and non-alcoholic beverages and an entry for the giveaway. Hooters of Pembroke Pines is located at 7990 Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines. Future Jeep Nights are November 8 and December 13.

Make sure to help support breast cancer research when you are at Jeep Night at Pembroke Pines Hooters. Make a donation to the Kelly Jo Dowd Fund, and you can play Plinko for a chance to win Hooters Gift Certificates.

“We look forward to seeing everyone on the second Wednesday of the month for Jeep Night,” said LTP Management Director of Marketing Kristi Quarles.

LTP Management, a Franchisee of Hooters of America, owns and operates 16 locations in South Florida. For more information about South Florida Hooters and their community involvement please visit www.HootersFlorida.com or follow us at Twitter @HootersFlorida, Instagram @SouthFLHooters and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/hootersflorida/.