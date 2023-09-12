Town Center at Boca Raton Opens First Limani Grille and Madame Tang’s Restaurant Locations in Florida

Boca Raton, FL – Town Center at Boca Raton, one of South Florida’s premier dining and luxury shopping destinations, is pleased to announce two first-to-market restaurants, Limani Grille and Madame Tang’s, slated to open in Spring 2024. These new offerings, in addition to the anticipated opening of Maggie McFly’s later this year, will further elevate the center’s unique dining experiences.

When stepping into Limani Grille, diners will receive a warm welcome and be seamlessly transported into the elegance of Greek and Mediterranean lifestyle upon seating. Each delicious dish is expertly prepared in the traditional, unique Mediterranean cooking methods, using only the freshest of ingredients to achieve bold flavors while the seafood is flown straight from the coastal shores.

Madame Tang’s further diversifies the Boca Raton culinary scene with its one-of-a-kind Asian dining experience. Combining the opulence of Las Vegas with the elegance of Shanghai, the restaurant puts forward an expansive bar and elevated Chinese menu that provides a fresh take on classic, family favorite dishes that all diners can enjoy.

“Town Center at Boca Raton is thrilled to have Limani Grille, Madame Tang’s and Maggie McFly’s join our robust dining line-up,” says Salvador Saldana, General Manager, Town Center at Boca Raton. “We know there is high demand from our shoppers for exclusive access to delicious eateries, and we are proud that these three notable brands chose our center to create an elevated, memorable dining experience that diners will want to relive every time they visit our center.”

Limani Grille and Madame Tang’s join a multitude of delicious and unique dining offerings at Town Center at Boca Raton, including The Capital Grille, True Food Kitchen, La Boulangerie Boul’Mich and soon-to-open Maggie McFly’s, as well as nearly 200 luxury stores and specialty shops.