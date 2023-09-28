The Wick Theatre Celebrates 10th Anniversary Season

A Delightful Musical Mix for the “Perfect 10

The Wick Theatre and Museum Club in Boca Raton is proud to announce the 2023/2024 season, which celebrates the beloved cultural venue’s 10th anniversary. Current subscribers may renew subscriptions today by calling the box office and new subscriptions open April 20, 2023. For more information, please visit www.thewick.org or call 561-995-2333.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating a decade of incredible performances,” said Marilynn A. Wick, Executive Managing Producer. “It’s hard to believe we began this journey ten years ago. Launching a theatre company is never an easy undertaking, but I am proud to say this has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. During this decade, I have been overwhelmed by the love and support of our community. And I am filled with gratitude for all the brilliantly talented artists and stage crew who have brought this vision to life. Here’s to another 10!”

Dates for individual ticket sales will be announced on social media and on the website, and the Museum Club’s new costume exhibition will be announced this summer.

2023/2024 Season:

I Love a Piano

October 19-November 12, 2023

I Love a Piano is the critically acclaimed musical tribute to Irving Berlin, with beloved songs like “Puttin’ on the Ritz,” “There’s No Business Like Show Business,” “Anything You Can Do” and “God Bless America.” Conceived by Ray Roderick and Michael Berkeley, the show captures the American spirit and tells the touching stories that connect us all.

Bye Bye Birdie

November 30-December 24, 2023

Bye Bye Birdie is the winner of four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and was later made into a popular feature film starring Ann-Margret. With a book by Michael Stewart, music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Lee Adams, this musical comedy features well-known songs like “Got a Lot of Living to Do,” “Put on a Happy Face,” “Kids” and more. This show is a loving poke at family values and the never-ending generation gap.

Fiddler on the Roof

January 11-February 11, 2024

Winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Fiddler on the Roof has been an audience favorite since 1964. With a book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock, and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, this show features iconic songs such as “Sunrise, Sunset,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” and the beloved “If I Were a Rich Man.” The beautiful musical, based on Sholom Aleichem’s collection of short stories entitled Tevye’s Daughters, embodies man’s need for love, freedom, family, and of course, “TRADITION!”

Carousel

February 29-March 24, 2024

Carousel opened on Broadway in 1945 and ran for two years. When it was revived on Broadway in 1994, it won five Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical. The show is a Rogers and Hammerstein classic, with iconic songs like “June is Bustin’ Out All Over,” “If I Loved You” and the stirring “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” This play tells a beautiful story about the concept of forgiveness.

Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story

April 11-May 5, 2024

Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story is the critically acclaimed show which opened in London in 1989 and ran for 12 years before opening on Broadway. With foot-stomping Holly-hits like “Everyday,” “Peggy Sue” and “That’ll Be the Day,” this musical truly depicts the man who was indeed a legend in rock ‘n’ roll history.

The Wick Theater is located at 7901 N. Federal Highway. Boca Raton, Florida 33487

About The Wick:

With over 50 mainstage productions, The Wick Theatre attracts esteemed musical theater professionals, and welcomes stars of film, TV, Broadway and beyond including Cindy Williams, Leslie Uggams, Andrea McArdle, Lee Roy Reams, Sally Struthers, and two former Miss Americas – Susan Powell and Kellye Cash (just to name a few). These productions have not only been commercial successes, regularly selling out their runs, but also critical successes with dozens of Carbonell and Broadway World Awards nominations and wins. Run by self-made entrepreneur Marilynn Wick, The Wick also houses the Tavern at the Wick, a posh gourmet restaurant in the style of the famed Tavern on the Green in NYC. Visit the website to view the menu for this show. New in 2022 is the Museum Club, a state-of-the-art theatrical experience with dazzling 360 degrees projections. This year’s exhibit, Ascot, celebrates the history of one of America’s greatest musicals, My Fair Lady.