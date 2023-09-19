Student Aviation Day: Fostering the Next Generation of Aviation Professionals

Boca Raton, Florida – Bridging the gap between education and industry, the Boca Raton Airport Authority (BRAA) is reinforcing its commitment to the next generation of aviation professionals with an upcoming Student Aviation Day on September 21, 2023.

The event, part of the Boca Raton Airport’s efforts to highlight avenues into the aviation sector, is the result of continued collaboration between the BRAA and the Academy of Aviation and Technology at West Boca Raton Community High School (WBRCHS). Activities planned for the full-day engagement will facilitate student interaction with Airport tenants and industry experts.

Partnership with WBCHS Academy of Aviation and Technology

In its second year, the Academy of Aviation and Technology at WBCHS offers an immersive program in aviation and airport management, with a curriculum designed to prepare students for a career in the aviation industry. In support of that objective, the BRAA aims to add an additional layer of insight to the Academy’s curriculum. The event will provide students with direct access to key Airport facilities, and firsthand awareness of a wide range of career paths in the growing industry.

“We consider it a privilege to offer these ambitious young minds an in-depth exploration of the opportunities that await them,” said BRAA Executive Director Clara Bennett. “These initiatives not only enhance the educational landscape within our local schools but also act as catalysts for future innovation and industry excellence.”

Event Overview and Agenda

The event commences at the BRAA Administration Building, where participants will be briefed on essential safety measures and offered a historical overview aligned with the Airport’s 75th anniversary. Subsequent activities will include visits to facilities such as Atlantic Aviation, Reliable Jet Maintenance, and Lynn University’s College of Aeronautics, where students will be offered a first-hand view of daily operations within several industry sectors, and a chance to interact with the experts working in a variety of roles.

For further details on this event or the Airport’s ongoing collaboration with educational institutions across the region, please contact Clara Bennett at (561) 391-2202 or via email at clara@bocaairport.com.