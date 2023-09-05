News The First Hispanic Theater Fest Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month In Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL – For the first time, the first Theater Festival in Spanish is presented in Boca Raton given the initiative of Betsy Caceres, producer of Guataca Boca Raton, with Ruta Teatral Miami and Hand2 Hand to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Boca Raton and surroundings.

On Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17, the Boca Black Box will host the first performances that are not only loaded with theater and drama, but will also enrich the scene with comedy, clowns, and improvisation.

Under the direction of Manuel Mendoza, “The Vagina Monologues by Eve Ensler” arrives on Saturday, September 16 with an unrepeatable cast just for this occasion. Alba Roversi, internationally recognized actress for her career in soap operas with her role as “Ligia Elena” among many others in film and theater. Marisol Correa, Colombian icon actress recognized and loved for her role in the renowned Colombian TV production “Let’s Let Go of Pods” and Scarlet Ortiz, Venezuelan actress, model and television presenter will be third special guests for this exclusive performance in Boca Raton.

“The Vagina Monologues” is a famous play with a high human content that has deeply emotional and very funny moments. The plot covers female sexuality and its starting point, the result of more than 200 interviews conducted by the American author Eve Ensler. The writer asked them questions that delved into the most intimate topics of her life. The responses were a rich mix of ages, races, and social backgrounds that gave the most unexpected, funny, and poignant responses.

On Sunday, September 17, it is the turn of “Improvisto” with Viva La Impro!. a clown comedy show for the whole family directed by Ron Chavez.

IMPROVISTO is an improvisation play that has been on the billboard in Venezuela for more than 17 years, today has a presence in Chile, Spain, Mexico, and Panama. Now we can enjoy Improvisto in the United States.

Each night is unique and unrepeatable; it’s an interactive format where the public writes on paper (before entering the room) the title of the improvised work they want to see. Then, chance does its thing and with different genres such as: soap opera, rhyme, action, horror, and musical among others; with professionalism the cast jumps into the void to put their multidisciplinary training into practice.

Directed by Ron Chavez, a master improviser with more than 13 years of experience, this show is breaking the rules of Improvisation in Spanish. Taking advantage of the diversity of nationalities that come together in Miami, IMPROVISTO USA is made up of a cast made up of actors and actresses from Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Venezuela.

Shows Dates: Saturday, September 16 th / Sunday, September 17th at 6 pm.

Tickets on sale at the Box office or through the website www.bocablackbox.com.

For more information, please contact Betsy Caceres – Guataca Boca Raton

@guatacabocaraton – Ph. 561 -339-9347

Boca Black Box, 8221 Glades Road Suite 10. Boca Raton, FL 33434.

Box office 561- 483 – 9036