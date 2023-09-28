Felipe Weingartt died peacefully at the age of 94, on September 23, 2023 in his home in Naples, FL. He is survived by his wife Eleanor, his daughter Katherine Arpin (Paul), and his three grandchildren Philip, John Paul, and Katie Mee. Felipe grew up in Argentina with his 12 siblings. His education began in Coronel Suarez, continued in Buenos Aires, and he received his Dual Master’s degrees in Ethnology and Cultural Anthropology in Italy. He returned to Buenos Aires. During the years that followed, he taught foreign languages (of which he spoke 6), math, and science. Beloved by faculty, students, and superiors, he quickly rose to a position of Principal. Due to his fluency in foreign languages, he became involved with research assignments in areas such as: ethnicity studies of various international groups, their cultures, belief systems, practices, and outcomes. As a result Felipe was asked to present his findings to various organizations in Washington D.C. Upon completion of these assignments and over the next 5 years Felipe met and married Eleanor, had a daughter and relocated to Buenos Aires where he joined the Argentinian Book Chamber. Unfortunately, due to family health issues they returned to Virginia. Once settled, Felipe became a US citizen, graduated as a Gemologist/Diamontologist from the University of California, Gemologist AGS (Texas), and Certified Gemologist and Diamontologist from the University of Maryland. During his 45-year career, Felipe was employed in leadership positions with Melart Jewelers, Mayor’s Jewelers, and Congress Jewelers. He loved his profession and retired at the age of 88. Felipe loved traveling, classical music, playing the piano, guitar, violin, and was a member of church choirs and the Naples Orchestra and Chorus. He was an avid soccer player, served both as player and referee on the Argentinian Soccer League, and the United States Soccer Association of Washington D.C. He was also a very accomplished woodworker. Words cannot begin to express how much Felipe’s presence meant to many, and his kindnesses, caring, support, strength, and love will never be forgotten. He was an incredible husband, father, and grandfather and became a role model to many. His love for God and family was evident in his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Avow Hospice: 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105 or St. Matthew’s House, Naples, FL. A Church Service will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church: 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples, FL 34120, on Friday, September 29, 2023. Please arrive by 12:45PM. Interment will follow the Church Service at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens: 525 111th Avenue N, Naples, FL 34108. Phone: 239-597-3101.