Honoring Rosalynn Carter, a Habitat Humanitarian and Inspiration

Rosalynn Carter passed away Sunday, November 19, 2023, in her home, surrounded by family

Servant Leader and Affordable Housing Advocate

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County is deeply saddened by the passing of Rosalynn Carter, former First Lady and devoted affordable housing advocate. For more than 30 years, her work with Habitat for Humanity alongside President Jimmy Carter, has served as an inspiration for millions. Her dedication to creating a world where everyone has a safe place to call home changed thousands of lives and empowered families and individuals around the world.

As we mourn the loss of Rosalynn Carter, our thoughts and prayers are with the Carter Family. We are thankful for the shining example of compassion and servant leadership set by Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter. Their work with Habitat for Humanity brought global attention to our mission and encouraged countless volunteers and supporters to become involved.” – Jennifer Thomason, President & CEO

The Carter’s first volunteered with Habitat for Humanity in 1984 near Americus, Georgia, the birthplace of Habitat for Humanity. That same year, a large-scale renovation of an abandoned building in New York marked the first-ever Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project. This week-long home building blitz continues every year. Since 1984, President and Mrs. Carter have worked alongside more than 104,000 volunteers across the United States and in 14 different countries. The Carter Work Project has built, renovated, and repaired 4,390 homes worldwide.

The impact of Rosalynn’s dedication cannot be easily quantified, and in 2016, President Carter and Mrs. Carter were named the inaugural Habitat Humanitarians in recognition of their tremendous work and support of building a world where everyone has a decent place to live.



Rosalynn Carter will be deeply and profoundly missed, but the impact of her leadership and compassion will live on forever.

Rosalynn Carter passed away Sunday, November 19, 2023, in her home, surrounded by family

Share this:

Tweet

Reddit

