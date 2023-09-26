Boca’s own PGA Champion previews upcoming TimberTech Championship here

By Marci Shatzman

Nothing’s better than playing at home,” two-time PGA Masters winner Bernhard Langer said via video about headlining the field as the twice defending winner of the TimberTech Championship. Play is Nov. 3 through 5.

The only PGA golf tournament in Palm Beach County, TimberTech opens Oct. 30 with women’s and men’s pro-ams.

“We’ve lived here for almost 40 years,” Langer, 66, added about raising his family in Boca Raton and returning to play at the newly reconfigured Old Course at Broken Sound. “I believe many of my friends will come out and cheer me on.”

Redesigned by Rees Jones, the 72-par course reopened in March and will be new to TimberTech players. “I’m going to play rounds on the golf course in advance,” Langer said.

Appearing in person, fellow pro-golfer on PGA’s CHAMPIONS Tour of golfers age 50 and older, Brett Quigley gently teased Langer about this age and called him an “inspiration,” citing his longevity and work ethic. “His short game is phenomenal.”

“I haven’t changed my swing in 10 to 12 years,” Langer said.

“It’s great to be back at the Old Course at Broken Sound,” tournament co-executive director Ken Kennerly said to applause at the Old Course Clubhouse. Last year’s tournament was held on the golf course at Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club.

Kennerly thanked the city as “our second largest sponsor.”

“We understand what an economic driver this is for our city,” Mayor Scott Singer said in his remarks.

Twice defending TimberTech champion Bernard Langer on video New 18th hole on the Old Course at Broken Sound, courtesy of Broken Sound Club

The TimberTech Championship is the middle event in the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs, with the top 54 players eligible. Also expected at Broken Sound are fellow Hall of Famers Ernie Els, Retief Goosen and Colin Montgomerie; reigning Charles Schwab Cup champion Steven Alker, the 2021 TimberTech Championship winner; and former major champions Padraig Harrington, Darren Clarke (the 2020 champ), David Toms, Justin Leonard, Stewart Cink, Y.E. Yang, Mike Weir, Lee Janzen and Vijay Singh.

For the third consecutive year, the TimberTech Championship will be a certified zero waste event, meaning all waste from the tournament week will be recycled, repurposed, reused, composted or donated – the first and only event with this commitment on the PGA TOUR Champions schedule, noted Amanda Cimaglia, vice president, ESG and Corporate Affairs, AZEK – TimberTech.

Mark Larkin, president of Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation, TimberTech’s charity partner, thanked the organizers for their recent $400,000 donation.

Volunteers are needed, speakers said, and hospitality packages are available for areas behind the 16th and 18th greens. General admission tickets are $25 per day with frontline workers and all active, retired, reserve, and National Guard military members eligible for complimentary grounds tickets upon presenting valid identification. Patrons can purchase upgraded tickets for the Corona Terrace and the Retreat at 18. For tournament, ticket opportunities and pro-am availability, visit www.TimberTechChampionship.com or call 561-241-4653.