Boca Raton’s Pondhawk Natural Area

During the 1970’s and 80’s much of Boca Raton’s economy was stimulated by IBM. The 79-acre Pondhawk Natural Area was once part of the huge IBM campus. The Palm Beach County-managed Natural Area preserves unique scrub and pine flatwoods. It also features some restored wetlands areas. It’s especially neat given it is part of the core urban area of Boca Raton.

Pondhawk Natural Area is just west of Florida Atlantic University. It can be accessed on Spanish River Blvd and parking is co-located with the public library.

The below video slideshow gives us a tour of Pondhawk.