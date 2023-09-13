2023 HISPANIC BUSINESS IMPACT SYMPOSIUM

HEI is proud to share the big news: The premier business event in Palm Beach and Broward counties during Hispanic Heritage Month is BACK!



Presented by FPL and 35 Mules, in partnership with the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, HEI will host at the beautiful campus of Lynn University, the whole South Florida Economic Prosperity Ecosystem.



Representatives from Economic Development Agencies, Financial Institutions, Corporations, Local and Regional Government, Small Business owners, Entrepreneurs, Non Profits and Academia come together to network, learn, share experiences and celebrate entrepreneurship and progress.



Come and join us on an educational gala, supporting entrepreneurs and small business owners. Closing with a Cultural Celebration and fun! Date: Friday, September 29th, 2023Time: 9:00 am – 6:30 pmVenue: Lynn University. 3601 N Military Trl. Boca Raton, FL 33431Registration: https://bit.ly/SymposiumHEI23Investment: $30More information: https://www.heiflorida.org/symposium2023/

Includes coffee breaks, lunch and registration gift.



In English, with some sessions in Spanish. (See Agenda below)