The Symphonia Invites Guests to ‘Have the Time of Their Lives’ at Red Carpet Viewing of “Dirty Dancing”

Boca Festival Days event will take place at Movies of Delray on Tues., August 29

Delray Beach, FL — The SYMPHONIA, South Florida’s premier chamber orchestra, and Movies of Delray have partnered to present ‘The Symphonia on the Red Carpet,’ a Boca Festival Days event, taking place on Tuesday, August 29. A pre-film reception begins at 6:30 p.m. and the Academy Award-winning film, ‘Dirty Dancing’ starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Gray, begins at 7:30 p.m.

‘The Symphonia on the Red Carpet’ takes place at Movies at Delray, located at 7421 West Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. Tickets are $20 per person in advance, or $25 per person at the door, and can be purchased HERE. As a special bonus, all ticket purchasers will receive two complimentary tickets to one of The Symphonia’s upcoming season performances, which take place on November 19, 2023, December 3, 2023, January 21, 2024, March 17, 2024, and April 13, 2024.

The annual Boca Chamber Festival Days is a series of events designed to partner the corporate community with the nonprofit community to raise funds and awareness for philanthropy.

About The SYMPHONIA

The SYMPHONIA, recognized as the region’s premier chamber orchestra, provides high-quality classical music for the enjoyment and benefit of the South Florida community. Founded in 2004, The SYMPHONIA’S performances and educational outreach programs feature nationally and internationally acclaimed conductors and soloists, enhancing the cultural lives of area residents, with special emphasis on its younger citizens. Follow on Instagram @TheSymphonia and on Facebook @SymphoniaBoca. More at thesymphonia.org.