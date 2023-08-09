TBC Corporation Executive Leads Heart Walk to Save Lives in Palm Beach County

Scott Hurd

Scott Hurd will lead the American Heart Association Palm Beach County’s 2023 Heart Walk on Nov. 11

West Palm Beach, FL – Cardiovascular disease is a leading cause of death in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Scott Hurd, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of TBC Corporation, is working hand-in-hand with the American Heart Association Palm Beach County to change that. Hurd is serving as chairperson for the 2023 Palm Beach County Heart Walk on November 11, a community campaign focused on engaging local companies, corporations, their employees, and families to join the fight against heart disease and stroke.

“As a proud veteran of Desert Storm, the Heart Walk on Veterans Day is meaningful to me, and I encourage other veterans to register and come and join us,” Hurd says. “This event is a perfect pairing of two causes I am passionate about: recognizing those who have valiantly served our country and raising awareness about CPR training.”

As chairperson of the Palm Beach County Heart Walk, Hurd will lead a team of area executives to recruit companies and organizations to rally around the Heart Walk which will be held on Nov. 11, 2023, also Veterans Day, at Meyer Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach. This campaign raises funds for the American Heart Association while leading action-oriented conversations about employee health, corporate engagement, community health and community transformation.

Along with its support of the Palm Beach County Heart Walk, TBC Corporation is promoting CPR training throughout the community by sponsoring the American Heart Association’s local “Heroes Saving Hearts” CPR awareness campaign, donating 100 infant CPR kits to Jupiter Medical Center, and providing CPR training resources to local schools.

“Cardiac arrest occurs in more than 350,000 people every year,” Hurd says. “Raising awareness about the need for CPR training aligns with TBC’s core values of leaving everything better in our community and helping us all live, longer, healthier lives.”

Only an estimated 1 in 10 people who experience cardiac arrest outside of a hospital survive. However, when CPR is performed, that person’s chance of survival can double or even triple.

“We are incredibly grateful for these leaders who are stepping up to move the needle when it comes to heart disease and stroke,” says Kayla Fox, executive director of the American Heart Association Palm Beach County. “Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of people in the U.S., yet it’s largely preventable. Through the Heart Walk, we’re able to engage local employees and their families to kickstart healthy habits, learn how to lower their risk of heart disease and ultimately save lives.”

Heart disease and stroke are largely preventable and how you eat, move and manage stress impacts your well-being. The Palm Beach County Heart Walk provides resources, tools and activities to support both mental and physical well-being for employers and employees.

For more information about the 2023 Palm Beach County Heart Walk, contact Jessie.Brooks@Heart.org or visit PalmBeachHeartWalk.org.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.