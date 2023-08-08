Ross named executive director of community engagement

Abby Ross has been named Palm Beach State College’s new executive director of community engagement and special assistant to the president.

As executive director, Ross, the former chief legislative aide for The Florida Senate, will provide direction for the comprehensive community engagement of the College; direct the College’s community outreach functions; and serve as the College’s registered lobbyist and government relations director.

She will also represent the College before government entities, serve as a liaison to state and local agencies and the Association of Florida Colleges, and assist in developing statewide legislative initiatives that support PBSC and the college system, among others.

A native Floridian, Ross was born and raised in South Florida. She attended Florida Atlantic University for both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees and is a proud Owl alumna. Previously serving as a legislative aide to members of both the Florida Legislature and U.S. Congress, Ross brings a wealth of legislative and government affairs experience to Palm Beach State.

A proud graduate of Leadership Palm Beach County’s Class of 2020, she actively serves on the Engage Forward Committee, and additionally volunteers on a few other boards and in leadership positions locally. Ross took courses at Palm Beach State College and is excited to join the Panther Pride family!