Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith, PLLC Lawyers Named 2024 Best Lawyers in America ®
WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith, PLLC is pleased to announce that five lawyers have been included in the 2024 edition of the Best Lawyers in America ®.
Since it was first published 30 years ago, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.
Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith PLLC congratulates the following lawyers named to 2024 The Best Lawyers in America list:
Gary S. Lesser – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
Joseph B. Landy – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
Michael S. Smith – Insurance Law and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
Chad C. Hastings – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
Glenn E. Siegel – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
The Best Lawyers in America list is compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation, during which researchers ask leading attorneys from specific practice areas and geographic regions about the professional abilities of their colleagues.
For more information about Lesser, Lesser, Landy, & Smith, PLLC, please visit: www.lesserlawfirm.com