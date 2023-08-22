Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith, PLLC Lawyers Named 2024 Best Lawyers in America ®

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith, PLLC is pleased to announce that five lawyers have been included in the 2024 edition of the Best Lawyers in America ®.

Since it was first published 30 years ago, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.

Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith PLLC congratulates the following lawyers named to 2024 The Best Lawyers in America list:

Gary S. Lesser – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Joseph B. Landy – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Michael S. Smith – Insurance Law and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Chad C. Hastings – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Glenn E. Siegel – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

The Best Lawyers in America list is compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation, during which researchers ask leading attorneys from specific practice areas and geographic regions about the professional abilities of their colleagues.

For more information about Lesser, Lesser, Landy, & Smith, PLLC, please visit: www.lesserlawfirm.com