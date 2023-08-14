LACSNAC Celebrates Breastfeeding Awareness Month in Boca with “Boobies on the Beach”

On Friday August 11th dozens of moms and little ones joined Boca-based healthy lactation enhancement food/beverage company Lacsnac for “Boobies on the Beach” here locally which celebrated National Breastfeeding Awareness Month across the US

Boca Raton, FL – Boca Raton locals gathered on the beach just before sunset to enjoy free samples, have a photoshoot with their little ones and enjoy a swag bag with other goodies in it, while mixing and mingling with other breastfeeding moms.

Lacsnac is a National Company, whose founder, Molly Wilson, is a Boca Raton mom and community member. This is the third company Molly has launched since moving to Boca Raton from Iowa in 2012. Molly’s other two companies are a packaged gourmet food company, molly&you, sold in 5,000 retail stores and the wholesale B2B brand marketing agency BEST of Show, which promotes brands owned by giants like Barnes and Noble and Bic as well as small to mid sized gift-brands found in U.S. retailers that consumers love from department stores to surf shops. Molly’s newest creation, Lacsnac Breastfeeding Supplement Snacks, has a very grassroots origin and has turned into a community of moms!

In a statement exclusively, Molly says of the Boobies on the Beach event and her company in Boca, “Owning and operating a national brand is exciting, but I have been feeling a sense of ‘missing-out’ with the brand. Maybe it’s because my first born heads off to college this year. That’s certainly a kid and mom milestone. The Non-GMO, gluten-free and better-for-you recipes in Lacsnac foods are my recipes and ingredients I ate to boost my breastfeeding for my kids. This year, as I launched the company and watched my teens grow, my son was President of the senior class at Boca High, and I felt creative inspiration by the collaboration, community and connections I saw every day in my home and in these students lives. As usual, lots of my kids friends, my East Boca friends and family sampled my products as I perfected them! I decided to be more purposeful with my new brand and connect with moms locally — and that started this month with National Breastfeeding Month. Listening to your customers is where you find the magic in any company and local SoFlo moms have much to share and discuss! Our BOOBIES on the BEACH local meet-up to celebrate National Breastfeeding Month was the start of taking our products, which have soared to the top (our Lactation Cookie Mixes have hit #9 of all cookie mixes on Amazon in just five months) and remembering that the idea came to me after one encounter with one mom. I live in the greatest place to tap into this community, a place where moms are very committed to healthy living, breastfeeding as long as possible and clean eating. At BOOBIES on the BEACH we heard so many great ideas from moms on where Lacsnac and connect with and support them and I’m excited to explore them all — including some pool-side small mom and baby get-togethers”

For more facts about breastfeeding and this special month, go to https://www.cdc.gov/breastfeeding/data/facts.html or head to http://lacsnac.com and upload a photo of yourself breastfeeding on the beach somewhere for free products this month!

By Amber Arrington