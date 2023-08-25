The Symphonia

The Symphonia Announces Its 2023-24 Concert Season

Boca Raton, FL – The SYMPHONIA, South Florida’s premier chamber orchestra, has announced its 2023-2024 Live Concert Series performance schedule, continuing its theme of celebrating the earth and our environment. ‘Journey To Discovery’ includes four traditional chamber performances and one ‘New Directions’ concert, a multi-media storytelling experience inspired by Joseph Haydn.

The live performances will feature a diverse array of award-winning composers, soloists and guest conductors, each weaving a tale of discovery throughout celebrated locales around the world.

Kicking off in November and running through April, each of the live concerts include an exclusive Pre-Concert Conversation, giving ticket holders an opportunity to interact directly with the conductor or featured artist and learn more about the program selections.

The first concert, ‘Native Wonders,’ will take place on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 3:00PM at Roberts Theater at Saint Andrew’s School, located at 3900 Jog Road, Boca Raton. The concert will feature Alastair Willis as Principal Conductor, Hina Khuong-Huu as Violin Soloist, and Jerod Impichchaachaaha Tate as featured composer.

Copland, Handel and Tchaikovsky all found inspiration in the natural world, as does Jerod “Impichchaachaaha’ Tate, who, as The Washington Post says, has the rare ability to “effectively influse classical music with American Indian nationalism.”

Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate (Chickasaw) is a dedicated American Indian classical composer and pianist who expresses his native culture in symphonic music, ballet and opera. All of his compositions have been commissioned by major North American orchestras, ensembles and organizations and his works are performed throughout the world.

First-Prize winner of the 2023 Elmar Oliveira International Violin Competition, violinist Hina Khuong-Huu has performed around the globe appearing as soloist and collaborator with many of today’s leading ensembles and musicians. Hina studies with Professors Li Lin and Itzhak Perlman at The Juilliard School and Columbia University through their double degree program

The second concert, ‘Flowing Tides,’ will take place on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00PM at Countess de Hoernle Theatre at Spanish River High School, located at 5100 Jog Road, Boca Raton. The concert will feature Laura Jackson as Guest Conductor, and Leo Williams as Tenor Soloist.

Tradition and innovation combine to elevate certain compositions, as clearly demonstrated by Patrick Harlin’s evocative soundscapes, the twilit atmosphere of Benjamin Britten’s work and the passion and creativity of Mozart’s final symphony.

Laura Jackson serves as music director and conductor of Nevada’s Reno Philharmonic Orchestra. She wins praise for her passionate artistry, creative leadership, and commitment to community engagement. Laura is known nationally and internationally for both her innovative composer-in-residence projects and vibrant performances of traditional repertoire.

Leo Williams is a proud alumnus of Indiana University and recipient of The Georgina Joshi International Grant, The Jacobs Premier, & The Schmidt Foundation Scholarships. After winning a coveted spot in the Nationwide Detroit Opera Resident Artist Program final auditions, he joined the program for the 2022-2023 season, where he has been the official cover for Faust in Gounod’s Faust, making his Detroit Opera debut singing the role of Messenger in Aïda and the role of Torero in Ainadamar. An avid lover of world travel and speaker of 5 languages with years of classical dance training.

The third concert, ‘Distant Lands,’ will take place on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at 3:00PM at Countess de Hoernle Theatre at Spanish River High School. The concert will feature Alastair Willis as Principal Conductor.

Principal Conductor and Artistic Director Alastair Willis turned to the world of the theater for inspiration, from Bologne’s opera overture and Haydn’s incidental music for the stage to Shakespeare, who connects the work of Vaughan Williams and Clyne.

The fourth concert, ‘Europe’s Shores,” will take place on Sunday, March 17, 2024 at 3:00PM at Roberts Theater at Saint Andrew’s School. The concert will feature Alexander Platt as Guest Conductor, and Les Roettges as Flute Soloist.

With Fauré and Devienne as guides, we will enjoy a musical adventure in France, followed by a trek to the fabled lochs and highlands of Scotland, courtesy of Mendelssohn.

Alexander Platt has built a unique career spanning the worlds of symphony, chamber music and opera as conductor, music director, curator and host. Based in Chicago and New York, he is Music Director of the La Crosse Symphony, the Waukegan Symphony, and the Wisconsin Philharmonic; he spends his summers as Music Director of the Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, New York, the oldest summer chamber-music festival in America.

Les Roettges is an Emmy Award-winning flutist, serving as Principal Flute of the Jacksonville Symphony; Principal Flute, Eastern Music Festival; and Second Flute, The All-Star Orchestra. He has won six Emmys for his performances in these programs.

The fifth and final concert of the season, ‘Seeking Hadyn,’ a ‘New Directions,’ concert, will take place on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 7:00PM at Countess de Hoernle Theatre at Spanish River High School. The concert will feature Alastair Willis as Principal Conductor

Principal Conductor Alastair Willis will guide you to the world of eighteenth-century Austria, as seen through the eyes of Joseph Haydn’s musical assistant at the Esterhazy Palace. Explore – through Willis’ dramatized perspective – what it was like living and working at the palace with Haydn for the Esterhazy family. This performance will run 80 minutes without intermission.

Season subscriptions start at $175 per person, with several combination packages available. Individual concert tickets go on sale in September 2023. Additional information is available at thesymphonia.org, by calling 561-376-3848, or by emailing tickets@thesymphonia.org.

About The SYMPHONIA

The SYMPHONIA, recognized as the region’s premier chamber orchestra, provides high-quality classical music for the enjoyment and benefit of the South Florida community. Founded in 2004, The SYMPHONIA’S performances and educational outreach programs feature nationally and internationally acclaimed conductors and soloists, enhancing the cultural lives of area residents, with special emphasis on its younger citizens. Follow on Instagram @TheSymphonia and on Facebook @SymphoniaBoca. More at thesymphonia.org.