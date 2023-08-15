IN 2024 WILL A VICTORIOUS TRUMP THANK GRAND JURIES FOR IGNITING, MAYBE KNIGHTING HIM ONCE AGAIN? OR WILL A DEFEATED TRUMP BLAME INDICTMENT INCITEMENT?

History will undoubtedly dub 2023 as the year of indictment excitement!

When’s the last time someone got so many criminal indictments in a single year, let alone a former President of the United States? Future historians may have to explain what happened to the word “united” back in those tumultuous times.

Has Donald J. Trump now trumped the record for the most indictments in a year?

First was the indictment in New York, then a second one in Florida, then another in D.C. and now a feisty fourth in Georgia, where some believe he tried to illegally overturn the 2020 presidential election there.

Will Trump take a plea deal? No way! He calls that a “wise guy” question. In his now world-famous phone call, he said he was only trying “to find” 11,780 votes there. Can you be punished for looking, for trying to find something you think you lost? For questioning, mistrusting an election you’re not sure you lost?

Will four in a row be a record? For asking, will I face indictment for benightment?

No matter what side you’re on, left or right, you have to admit there seems to be no end to indictment excitement.

But what will be the indictment consequences, your honors?

Next comes the ultimate question. If Trump is elected President again, will he decry or thank all those grand juries who indicted (perhaps knighted) him?

One thing about America. It’s never dull. Right, King George III?

Tom Madden is a PR guy and an author whose articles, books and blogs at www.maddenmischief.com often evidence an acute sense of humor. If he’s not chortling over current events, poking fun and satirizing them, he’s plain mad about the dissention dividing America and the unceasing log jam between Democrats and Republicans in Congress. Still, there’s nothing like a little comic relief.