Hanley Foundation’s 28th Annual Family Picnic to Benefit Substance Misuse Prevention Programming

Family-friendly event is Sunday, October 22 in Downtown West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach, FL – Hanley Foundation’s 28th Annual Family Picnic, a fundraiser to benefit substance misuse prevention programming in schools throughout Florida, will be held on Sunday, October 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown West Palm Beach. The action-packed, family-friendly event will include lunch, entertainment, a silent auction, games, and kids’ activities including a petting zoo, ice cream bar, and much more.

Taylor Schneider and Hanley Foundation board member James Schneider are chairing the event, which theme is ‘Family Time Is Time Well Spent.’ The Family Picnic takes place at the Lake Pavilion, 101 S. Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach. Tickets are $50 for children ages 4-17, and $250 per person for adults. Children three and under are free.

“Hanley Foundation’s prevention programs aim to empower young people to make healthy choices and prevent them from drinking or taking drugs, which is especially critical while their brains are still developing,” said Rachel Pappert Docekal, MBA, Ed.D., Hanley Foundation’s CEO. “These evidence-based programs have been proven to increase the age of first use – the most important predictive factor in the development of substance use disorders – from 9.5 years in the year 2000 to 14.5 years today. The Family Picnic will help us raise funds to reach even more students across Florida and equip them with essential learning tools to help prevent substance misuse.”

Over the past five years, Hanley Foundation’s Prevention Department has provided services to 32 counties throughout the state, reaching 360,492 parents, caregivers, teachers and students. The Foundation is setting the gold standard across the state with its prevention programs.

“Our family has been long-time supporters of the Family Picnic and Hanley Foundation’s mission,” said Schneider. “We are excited to chair this year’s event and bring a new venue and fall-themed spin to attendees. As a parent, I am thankful for the work that Hanley is doing in our community to keep our children’s futures healthy and bright. This event is about just that.”

For more information, visit HanleyFoundation.org, call 561-268-2355, or email events@hanleyfoundation.org.

About Hanley Foundation

Hanley Foundation envisions a world free of addiction, leading the way as the largest provider of grant-funded prevention education programs in the State of Florida. Hanley Foundation’s mission is to eliminate addiction through prevention, advocacy, treatment, and recovery support. In addition to offering recovery scholarships to those in need and facilitating trainings to identify the signs of substance misuse, the Foundation works to reduce stigma and inform policy through its advocacy efforts. Hanley Foundation educates, changes minds, and saves lives with its evidence-based programs proven through research to prevent and delay the use of alcohol and other drugs. For more information about Hanley Foundation, please visit hanleyfoundation.org or call 561-268-2355. Follow on Instagram and Facebook @HanleyFoundation and on Twitter and LinkedIn @HanleyFNDN.