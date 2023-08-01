Gary Lesser Appointed To Florida Supreme Court Historical Society Board Of Trustees

West Palm Beach, FL – Attorney Gary S. Lesser, Managing Partner of Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith, PLLC, has been appointed to serve on the Board of Trustees of the Florida Supreme Court Historical Society.

The Florida Supreme Court Historical Society is a non-profit organization committed to helping the public understand the importance of a strong, independent judiciary in our governmental balance of power. It also works to save and maintain for future generations the records of the people and events that have shaped the evolution of Florida’s court system.

“I am honored to have been invited to serve on the Board of this prestigious organization,” Lesser said. “All of us have a vested interest in preserving our state’s judicial history, and I look forward to supporting the Society for many years to come.”

Lesser is the immediate Past President of The Florida Bar and serves on the Board of Directors for the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County, Economic Council of Palm Beach County, Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County and Young Singers of Palm Beach County. He was recently appointed to the Executive Board of the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce.



His three-year term with the Florida Supreme Court Historical Society began on July 1.