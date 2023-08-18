Florida Eye Microsurgical Institute Welcomes Ophthalmologist Dr. Jonathan M. Lam, MD, To The Team

BOCA RATON, Fl. – (Aug. 18, 2022) – Florida Eye Microsurgical Institute is proud to announce and welcome Dr. Jonathan M. Lam, MD, the newest addition to its team of highly experienced and respected eye doctors. Dr. Lam specializes in refractive and premium lens cataract surgery, complex anterior segment surgery, and the medical and surgical treatment of glaucoma.

“It is with great excitement that we introduce Dr. Jonathan Lam as the latest addition to our esteemed team at Florida Eye Microsurgical Institute,” said Dr. Barry Schechter, a managing partner and ophthalmologist at Florida Eye Microsurgical Institute. “His dedication to advancing the field of ophthalmology, paired with deep empathy for his patients, perfectly aligns with our mission. With Dr. Lam’s expertise, we look forward to reaching new pinnacles in eye care excellence and ensuring a brighter, clearer future for all those we serve.”

Dr. Lam attended Tufts University in Massachusetts and received his M.D. from the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University in Philadelphia. After completing his ophthalmology residency, where he served as chief resident, Dr. Lam completed additional subspecialty fellowship training in the anterior segment, cornea, and refractive surgery at the prestigious Harvard/Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, the fourth-ranked eye hospital nationally. He has published and presented his research at national and international scientific conferences and served as an investigator in clinical trials.

Dr. Lam is currently available for appointments at Florida Eye’s West Boynton Beach location, 9868 S. State Rd. 7, Suite 240, adjacent to Bethesda West. For appointments or more info, call 561.737.5500.

Established in 2004, the Florida Eye Microsurgical Institute has experienced remarkable growth, expanding its presence to multiple locations, including Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, West Boynton Beach, and Wellington. The center’s cutting-edge surgical facility enables individuals of all ages to benefit from its latest advancements in eyecare procedures, with the support of a dedicated team of over 75 highly skilled professionals who cater to the diverse needs of families.

At Florida Eye Microsurgical Institute, we dedicate ourselves to providing our patients with the same respect and top-notch services that we would expect to receive when seeking medical assistance for ourselves. When patients come to Florida Eye, they become a part of our family, and we pledge to do our utmost to help care for their vision. Through exams and corrective procedures, patient education, and continued contact, we keep patients healthy, informed, and seeing the world more clearly. The Florida Eye Microsurgical Institute offers the most current technical equipment that enables physicians and staff to provide patients with optimum eye care, from everyday eye exams to serious surgical procedures. With locations in Wellington, Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, and West Boynton Beach patients can be seen at the location most convenient to them. To learn more, visit: www.fleyedocs.com.