Bond-Philo named Palm Beach State College’s women’s head golf coach

Susan Bond-Philo has been named Palm Beach State College’s women’s head golf coach. She will officially begin Sept. 1.

Bond-Philo, who is a 32-year member of the PGA of America, was chosen for the role after a national search. Over the next year, she will build the program and recruit players for the team that begins play in fall 2024.

“I am thrilled to have Susan join our team,” said PBSC Athletics Director John Scarpino. “She is exactly the type of person I was looking for to restart the women’s golf program. Susan’s experience, background, outstanding reputation and talent makes her the perfect individual to advance women’s golf in South Florida.”

Bond-Philo is a PGA Magazine relationship manager, where she oversees the PGA Magazine Women Leaders and assists the relationship managers with other events. In October 2023, she will be the first woman inducted into the New England PGA Hall of Fame. She also served in governance for the New England PGA Section. She held positions in the Rhode Island Chapter and served as the New England PGA secretary and vice-president.

Her playing accomplishments include being named the 2020 Tennessee Sr. Women’s Open Champion, 2019 US Senior Women’s Open participant, 2019 North Florida PGA Section Women’s Champion, North Florida Section Northern Chapter Senior Champion, 2017 Florida Women’s Senior Open Professional Champion, three-time New England Women’s Open Champion, Mass Women’s Open Champion, and two-time Cape Cod Women’s Open Champion.

Bond-Philo, was born in Massachusetts. Her family moved to Boynton Beach, prior to high school. She was the captain of the University of Alabama women’s golf team and ranked 10th in the nation during her senior year. Bond-Philo graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Advertising.

She sat down to answer a few questions about her leadership style, interests and who she hopes to have on the team.

How would you describe your coaching style? My style will be on an individual basis. I am going to evaluate the young ladies and learn how they gather information etc. Over the course of my career, I have learned that my students all interpret, listen and execute differently.

Why were you interested in joining PBSC? Years ago, PBJC used to play and practice at the golf course where we lived, and my parents worked. I love being around people who love the game of golf. This role is another path to growing the game but also assisting young ladies with their future careers. Being a part of a golf team, can provide so much information and develop so many skills for the young ladies to use for the rest of their lives.

When you recruit players, what skills or qualities will you be looking for? I am going to look for young ladies who are eager to learn, who are looking to receive an education and compete on a collegiate golf team. I can improve their golf games, so if someone may not be currently producing low scores, if she is willing to put the time in, we can get her to the next level.

In her spare time, Bond-Philo enjoys playing golf with her husband PGA Professional Ron Philo Jr., traveling, and spending time with family and friends, along with their three rescue dogs. Bond – Philo also volunteers to provide golf instruction to veterans and Special Olympic athletes.