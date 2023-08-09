Big Shots for Autism Event Shines White Hot Spotlight on Potentia Academy Scholarship Fund

Pat Rooney Jr. Leads Effort to Fund Educational Opportunities for High-Functioning Special Needs Students

Delray Beach, FL – If you’re in the mood for a melody – and want to help children with unique learning challenges fulfill their potential – Big Shots for Autism will have you feeling all right. The event benefiting the Achiever Scholarship Fund at Potentia Academy is set for Oct. 7 at the Old School Square Pavilion in Delray Beach and will feature the popular Billy Joel tribute band Turnstiles.

It will be 7 o’clock on a Saturday (evening) when a special crowd shuffles in to enjoy the music of The Piano Man and show their support for Potentia, a private nonprofit school in Greenacres dedicated to serving high-functioning special needs students in grades 5 through 12. In addition to providing a high-quality education to children from throughout Palm Beach County, Potentia offers a safe and nurturing environment where children are encouraged to reach their full potential.

“At Potentia, we believe in what’s possible,” says Pat Rooney Jr., who serves as chair of the school’s Board of Directors and whose son is a graduate. “The school has opened so many doors that would otherwise have been closed to students who have so much to give. We need to make sure those doors stay open.”

Approximately 85 percent of the students at Potentia Academy are on the autism spectrum, the vast majority of whom will graduate with a standard high school degree and go on to college.

“Despite their amazing potential, their unique abilities are often overlooked by society, and little is expected of these high-functioning special-needs students in traditional settings,” says Duane Meeks, president and CEO of the school.

In addition to the music of Billy Joel performed by The Turnstiles, Big Shots for Autism will feature a VIP reception and Rock ‘n’ Roll Art Auction, featuring the work of contemporary artist Marty Cohen.

The event is presented in conjunction with Do Good Delray, a month-long calendar of events sponsored by the Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce aimed at helping local nonprofits boost their profile in the community along with their bank balance in a fun, creative way.

Big Shot Lawn Tickets (bring a blanket or chair) are $25. Bigger Shot VIP Tickets, including preferred seating and a complimentary beverage, are $50. Sponsorship opportunities are still available for the Biggest Shots. To purchase tickets: https://www.potentiaacademy.org/big-shots.

For more information about Big Shots for Autism and Potentia Academy, please contact Andrew M. Rose at 561-945-9356 or andy@rosemarcom.com.

ABOUT POTENTIA ACADEMY:

Potentia Academy is an education alternative for unique learners where every student has the right to achieve his or her full learning potential. The private school located in Greenacres is designed exclusively to serve students in grades 5 through 12 who struggle in traditional learning environments, particularly in their mastery of math and reading skills. Highly qualified and caring teachers combine specialized curricula, unique teaching methods, appropriate accommodations, and small class sizes in a safe and nurturing environment to help students believe in themselves and in the future that awaits them.