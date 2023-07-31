Your ‘Brand’ Is A Reflection Of Who You Are

July 31, 2023/in Monday Manna /by Robert J. Tamasy

Perhaps more than ever before, businesses face great pressure to establish their “brands.” We hear much about “brand identity” and product recognition, the importance of creating ever-increasing visibility for products and services, all with the goals of increasing sales and strengthening market share.

It can be a tricky challenge, especially when consumers are presented with a wide variety of choices. Whether it is selling automobiles and trucks, athletic shoes, canned foods, household goods, personal hygiene items or restaurants, the question is how to make our products or services stand out as the best option?

We can utilize slick websites, strong social media presence, business cards, email, and regular mail brochures to increase awareness. Distinctive logos and trademarks can help, but the question remains: How do we separate ourselves, in a positive way, from our competitors?

Jay Danzie, an author and brand strategist, made an intriguing observation. In a social media post he wrote, “Your smile is your logo, your personality is your business card, how you leave others feeling after an experience with you is your trademark, and whether others aspire to be like you is your brand.”

Isn’t that interesting? He was saying that more than a well-designed, instantly recognizable company or product logo, a better logo is “your smile.” Business cards can be informative, but one’s personality tells the prospective customer much more. Have you ever thought of a trademark as simply the impact you have made when interacting with someone? And we can think of many popular brands, but there is no better “brand” than for others to aspire to be like us. Interestingly, the Bible speaks to each of these:

A smile can do wonders. Have you ever thought how difficult it is to be friendly or to offer kind, encouraging words without smiling. In a world when there is no shortage of reasons for frowning, our smile – our “logo” – can make a powerful impression. “An anxious heart weighs a man down, but a kind word cheers him up” (Proverbs 12:25).

The power of a positive personality. One’s personality is more than whether they are outgoing or shy, talkative, or reserved. It also involves genuine care for and interest in other people. “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit, but in humility consider others better than yourselves. Each of you should look not only to your own interests, but also to the interests of others” (Philippians 2:3-4).

Interactions leave lasting impacts. It is said that a “satisfied customer” is the best referral, someone who speaks favorably about a product or service and makes others want to consider it. “And the things you have heard me say in the presence of many witnesses entrust to reliable men who will also be qualified to teach others” (2 Timothy 2:2).

Becoming someone worthy of other’s aspirations. One of the greatest endorsements we could ever receive is hearing someone say, “I want to be able to do business the way you do” or, “I wish I knew more people like you.” Do people aspire to be like you? “Follow my example, as I follow the example of Christ” (1 Corinthians 11:1).

© 2023. Robert J. Tamasy has written Marketplace Ambassadors: CBMC’s Continuing Legacy of Evangelism and Discipleship; Business at Its Best: Timeless Wisdom from Proverbs for Today’s Workplace; Pursuing Life With a Shepherd’s Heart, coauthored with Ken Johnson; and The Heart of Mentoring, coauthored with David A. Stoddard. Bob’s biweekly blog is: www.bobtamasy.blogspot.com.