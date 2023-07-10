Pooches and Smooches Fundraiser at Boca Raton Hooters

On July 21

Event will benefit Tri County Animal Rescue

Boca Raton, FL – Hooters of Boca Raton is once again teaming up with Tri County Animal Rescue to raise money for a good cause on Friday, July 21 from 5 pm to 9 pm. The fun-filled event will take place on the restaurant’s patio and will feature live music, a dog kissing booth and pet friendly raffles. Admission is $10 and includes one beer or wine of your choice, the dog kissing booth and exclusive photo opportunities with the Hooter Girls.

Attendees can enjoy live music by the band DNR who will be joined for a special performance by Boca Raton Hooters Calendar Girl Abby Fuqua.

“We are looking forward to this event that will help Tri County Animal Rescue raise awareness and funds. Our team at Boca Raton Hooters enjoys giving back to the community and we are proud of our ongoing support and partnership with Tri-County Animal Rescue,” said Hooters of Boca Raton Managing Partner Chris Torelli. Additional local businesses will be participating in the event including Just Baked Boca, a dessert shop offering a variety of cookies, milkshakes and more and Scoopy Doo’s a Doggie Ice Cream store in Delray.

“The wonderful team at Hooters Boca Raton has taken our shelter into their loving arms for eight years. Hooters always comes to our rescue. Without the team and support from our friends there, Tri County wouldn’t have saved as many animals as we have and will continue to do. From the bottom of our four legged friends hearts, we thank them,” said Suzi Goldsmith, Co Founder and Executive Director of Tri County Animal Rescue.

Tri County Animal Rescue is a 100% No-Kill, 501 c, nonprofit animal shelter working to prevent the killing of over 170,000 unwanted pets in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach Counties each year. Since inception, Tri County Animal Rescue has saved over 74,000 animals not only in Florida but also across the world. For frequent updates or more information on TCAR, visit tricountyanimalrescue.com or Facebook @tricountyhumane, Instagram @tricountyanimalrescuefl and Twitter @tricountyar.

Hooters is located at 2240 NW 19 Street, Suite 1101-A in Boca Raton.

LTP Management, a Franchisee of Hooters of America, owns and operates 16 locations in South Florida. For more information about South Florida Hooters and their charitable outreach please visit www.HootersFlorida.com or follow us at Twitter @HootersFlorida, Instagram @SouthFLHooters and Facebook www.Facebook.com/SouthFloridaHooters.