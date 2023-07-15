Miss Hooters International Madison Novo Throwing Her 21st Birthday Party at Hialeah Hooters to Collect Donations for Children’s Hospital

Madison Novo

Novo treated at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital as a teen

Hialeah, FL – Miss Hooters International Madison Novo, who works at the Hialeah Hooters location, is very passionate about the patients at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. Novo, who will turn 21, is hosting her birthday party celebration at the restaurant and is inviting the community for a good cause. In lieu of gifts for herself, Novo is collecting donations of new toys and books for the kids at the hospital on Friday, July 14 from 6pm to 10pm.

Hialeah Hooters is located at 680 W. 49TH Street in Hialeah. For anyone who donates, Hooters is offering a “buy six, get six wings free” voucher to be used on the next visit.

“It’s truly an honor to work with Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital for my 21st Birthday. It’s definitely a major milestone for me. Which is why I wanted to go big and what better way to do so than by giving back. I want children at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital to feel like it’s their birthday! When I brought the idea up to my managers, they loved it. As a child who once stayed at Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital I know how much it meant to me when I would receive books or toys to pass time. I’m forever so grateful to work for a company that has allowed me to pursue opportunities just like this”, said Madison Novo, who works at the Hialeah Hooters location. She frequently visits the hospital as part of South Florida Hooters Hootie’s Lending Library program, which has provided over 3,600 books to children in South Florida area hospitals since 2022.

“Giving back and being active in our South Florida community is very important to our team at Hooters. We wanted to support Madison’s efforts to provide books and toys children at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital,” said LTP Management Director of Marketing Kristi Quarles.

LTP Management, a Franchisee of Hooters of America, owns and operates 16 locations in South Florida.