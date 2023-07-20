Luis Alas: The Sax of the South

Luis Alas

Boca Raton, FL – At 6 feet, 3 inches with his broad grin and shoulders and caramel eyes catches your eye in a heartbeat. And then if he is playing the sax, he’ll catch your ear and heart as well. Once a back-up musician, Luis has moved into co-star status and is quickly claiming his place as a star in his own right.

The Miami (Hialeah to be exact) native who calls Atlanta home now and super-talented saxophonist was every bit the front man when he co-stars with Latin music great Jon Secada performing music from originals from both of their catalogs along with covers from other legends of music.

The musician plays alto, tenor, and soprano saxophone. Playing Latin percussion is also among his talents, and he’s a songwriter who has penned several originals which have charted and that he includes in his live performances.

Though he’s been labeled a jazz musician make no mistake, the music Luis performs isn’t sleepy NPR-style Jazz. “I’m truly more of a rocker,” he says with a wide grin that lights up the area even though we are outdoors with the sun shining. “Think Clarence Clemmons of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band.” His son calls it “the angry sax” or “sax with attitude,” Luis shares.

From Lively Latin beats to emotionally moving instrumentals of the Journey’s classic, “Open Arms,” the saxophonist can do it all.

Luis took up the saxophone in middle school and played through high school and performed at his church praise team. He joined the United States Air Force right out of high school but had “nothing to do with music” at that time. He recalls. His military service meant he worked around the world.

His work in nuclear security eventually landed him in Cheyenne, Wy where he was told there were two types of music in the local music scene: Country and Western.

Even so, it turned out Monday nights were blues nights at the Midnight Rodeo Saloon in Cheyenne. Luis recalls wanting to join the band there: Mr. Coffee and Grounds for Divorce.

Luis wasn’t quite ready to perform with the band; his time was coming soon. While the airman was stationed in Europe, his base hosted a local talent show, and Luis won as best solo instrumentalist. His next step was a regional competition where he won again.

That led to securing a spot in the Air Force Talent Program, “Tops in Blue.” After rehearsing for three months, Luis hit the road for nine months, during which time he visited every U.S. Air Force base on the planet. During the whirlwind experience, he performed in USO shows with keyboardist George Duke, singer-songwriter Anita Baker and country music star Clint Black.

Eventually, Luis began to claim his spot on-stage as a back-up musician in Contemporary Christian music and other artists. He also began performing as the front man of his own solo project, and from his first show he has never looked back at just being a back-up musician.

Luis maintained his day job while pursuing his musical goals. After serving in the Air Force, he worked as a Federal Air Marshal and continued a career in counter-terrorism and law enforcement, always with “music on the side,” he says.

He began writing songs and recording in the studio, particularly during COVID-19 pandemic when live performances were nonexistent. His instrumental remake of “All I Do” by Stevie Wonder made the Top 50 Smooth Jazz Charts and roughly six weeks later, it hit No. 1.

Typically, songs that reach the top of the charts mean calls and offers for artists. In this case, Luis heard, alas, nothing. The pandemic was to blame, but things would pick up. Fast forward to November 2021. The saxophonist’s song titled, “Together Forever,” made the top slot on the indie Smooth Jazz Charts, and musical doors started opening.

With the famous Latin artist Jon Secada, Luis co-starred in an homage to Santana. The two performed live together and have been performing together on and off since. In addition, he has gotten calls from promoters to perform as a co-star or opening act for other artists including saxophone legend Kenny G.

Though he calls Atlanta home as it is a major hub for the many artists and bands he works with, “I’m a Cuban guy from South Florida through and through and so excited to perform back in South Florida again.” Luis is the epitome of an over achiever and perfectionist in everything he does. To the delight of Boca Raton, Luis will be performing with an amazing band on August 12th at the Boca Black Box Theater after being away for so long.

By Robin Stewart