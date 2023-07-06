David Cohen named Lynn’s dean of aeronautics

Lynn University has appointed David Cohen dean of the Burton D. Morgan College of Aeronautics.

Cohen traveled globally as an instructor pilot and commissioned officer in the United States Air Force, rising to the rank of colonel. After serving over 26 years in the Air Force, Cohen moved to Florida to inspire the next generation of pilots by teaching the Air Force Junior ROTC in Orange County Public Schools and Aviation in Lake County Schools. Cohen started his experience in higher education by bringing dual-enrollment aviation programs to the Orange and Lake County school districts as an adjunct professor with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University for six years.

Cohen earned a B.S. in aerospace engineering from Boston University, an M.S. in industrial engineering from New Mexico State University and an MBA from Washington State University. He was also a National Defense Fellow with the Institute for Defense Analyses in Alexandria, Virginia.

“As an instructor and teacher, both on the ground and in the airplane, watching the lightbulb turn on for my students and see them succeed is a very gratifying experience for me,” said Cohen. “I am excited to serve Lynn University to help develop the knowledge and skills students will need as tomorrow’s aviation and aerospace professionals.”

Mike Petroski, former interim dean of the College of Aeronautics, will pivot his efforts to continue serving as academic dean.

“For the past two years, I have been able to restructure and guide the College of Aeronautics in a new direction with the help of faculty and staff,” said Petroski. “As we welcome David to the team, I’m looking forward to his leadership, vision and years of experience in academics and the aviation field to lead the team to success.”

Cohen’s technical experience, enthusiasm for all aspects of the aviation industry and academic background are assets to the program and the Lynn community. His father’s career in the Air Force and the Air National Guard sparked his love for flight. Cohen and his wife Carolyn are excited to join Lynn along with their dog, Gabby, and their Cessna 172 aircraft, Lily.