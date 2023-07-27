Boca Raton’s “Summer in the City” Continues, the Neil Diamond Tribute Show Featuring Rob Garrett

On Friday, July 28 at 8 P.M.

Boca Raton, FL –Summer in the City in Boca Raton continues on Friday, July 28 at 8 p.m. with a free concert, The Neil Diamond Tribute Show Featuring Rob Garrett at the Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to walk, bike, carpool, and use free parking at City Hall and the Boca Raton Library. Food and beverages will be available to purchase inside the venue. Blankets and chairs are welcome, and chairs will also be available to rent for $5.00. Outside food, beverages, and pets are not permitted. The show will be performed rain or shine.

Summer in the City wraps up on Friday, August 4 with the 3rd Annual Battle of the Bands Competition.

Summer in the City sponsors include American Social and Waterstone Resort & Marina.

Ticketed shows include:

August 12 Jason Mraz

September 8 Billy Currington

September 16 3 Doors Down

For more information, and links to purchase tickets for the ticketed shows, visit www.mizneramp.com.

The City of Boca Raton boasts five miles of gorgeous beaches, 48 parks, and 1,650 acres of recreational space, attracting residents and visitors year-round. The City’s Recreation Services Department hosts a full calendar of free community events at select parks and the Mizner Park Amphitheater. For more details on City events, visit www.myboca.us/CommunityEvents.