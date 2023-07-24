Boca Raton Airport Authority Hosts Sixth Annual Back to School Supply Drive

With the Spirit of Giving Network

Boca Raton, FL – Back to school is just around the corner! To help prepare students for the upcoming school year, the Boca Raton Airport Authority (BRAA) hosted its sixth annual Back to School (B2S) Supply Drive in collaboration with the Spirit of Giving Network. This year, the BRAA is proud to announce that the B2S Supply Drive collected approximately $15,000 in school supplies to help students in Palm Beach County prepare for school. The annual drive ensures that students have access to essential school supplies, such as backpacks, notebooks, pencils, and hygiene products, setting them up for a successful academic year.

The drive was a tremendous success due to the generosity of BRAA staff and tenants, including Boomers, Atlantic Aviation, Signature Flight Support, Privaira, Fairfield Inn and Suites, Reliable Jet Maintenance, Boca Aircraft Maintenance, Boca Aircraft Owners and Civil Air Patrol, who joined forces with other local businesses and community members. The BRAA would like to extend a special thank you to ADT Security Services who contributed 3 separate donations to the drive with an estimated value of $10,000.

“This is our sixth year hosting the Back-to-School Supply Drive at the Airport, it is always a great honor to collaborate with our tenants and the local community to get Palm Beach County students prepared for the new school year,” said BRAA Executive Director Clara Bennett. “I am grateful to be a part of such a generous community that has made this drive a success every year.”

To commemorate the success of the B2S Supply Drive, the BRAA organized an Appreciation Ice Cream Social as a gesture of gratitude towards all those who contributed to the drive. Over 100 attendees, including airport staff, tenants, and esteemed BRAA Board members, enjoyed sweet treats and celebrated the collective achievements. The BRAA remains committed to fostering a sense of unity within the community and looks forward to future opportunities to support causes that uplift and enrich the lives of those it serves.

The Spirit of Giving Network, Inc. is a registered 401(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to serving children and families in Palm Beach County. With a vision of creating more unified, vibrant communities, the Spirit of Giving Network hosts various community-focused projects, including the Back to School Bash, Holiday Gift Drive, Boca Raton Bowl, and Community Spirit Race. To learn about available opportunities to support their initiatives, please visit www.spiritofgivingnetwork.com.

About the Boca Raton Airport and the Airport Authority:

The Boca Raton Airport is a general aviation transport facility, publicly owned by the State of Florida. The Airport serves the corporate, recreational, and flight training needs of the community, averaging over 83,000 operations annually. The Airport is governed by the Boca Raton Airport Authority; a seven-member board.