Boca Burger Battle Returns!   Saturday, July 15, 2023

“A Grilling Affair” at Sanborn Square Park this Saturday!

By Kenny Spahn

Summer is here. The crowds are shorter, and the days are hotter. But to local Foodies that means one thing – the Boca Burger Battle! Yes, the 10h Annual Boca Burger Battle takes place SATURDAY, July 15 at Sanborn Square Park in downtown Boca Raton. Here’s where the area’s top chefs fire up the grills and create their best signature burgers, to the delight of hungry fans who’ve waited a full year for this Burgerlicious event. Top chefs from Boca and beyond vie for the coveted Golden Burger Trophy. A panel of hungry Grill Master Judges will select their pick for “Best Grill Master,” and all festival goers (like you!) get to cast their vote for the “People’s Choice Award.” And the best part, it all goes to benefit the Children’s Giving Foundation.

Don’t miss this unique experience to savor unlimited samplings of artisan burger creations from some of the best burger masters; along with unlimited craft beers, wines, seasonal spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages; all while enjoying a fun-filled outdoor festival, complete with live music and artisan vendor’s market. This year features an all-star line-up of returning BBB champions and newcomers alike, including Boca favorites M.E.A.T. Eatery & Taproom, Burton’s Grill & Bar, Yard House, and Mizner Park’s new hot spot, American Social;along with Deerfield Beach favorites Tucker Duke’s Lunchbox and The Cove Waterfront Restaurant & Tiki Bar; Papamigos (Delray Beach and Coconut Creek); Marcos Top Burgers, The Munchies Report and Lucky Fish representingPompano Beach, and Oakland Park’s famous Funky Buddha Brewery.

A select group of culinary professionals and local dignitaries will serve as this year’s Grill Master Judges, including Doug Heizer, Publisher of the Boca Raton Tribune, CBS News 12 beloved anchor Sam Kerrigan, Vicki Corrao of the Palm Beach American Culinary Federation, Carmine Gialanelia from WILD 95.5, Chef Max Santiago from of the longest serving Judge, former Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth.

So save the date – and save your room in your belly for one unforgettable Grilling Affair!

The Boca Burger Battle 2022 takes place Saturday, July 15 at the Sanborn Square Park (72 N. Federal Highway) in downtown Boca Raton, from 7:00 pm (or 6:00 for VIP ticketholders) – 10:00 pm. All tickets include unlimited food and beverage (beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks), live entertainment, and access to all other vendors and displays.

General Admission tickets are $65 in advance, or $100 at the event (if still available); VIP Tickets are $85 in advance, or $125 at the door, and also entitle you to a one-hour EARLY START (at 6:00, instead of 7:00).

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit: https://BocaBurgerBattle.com; or call 561.338.7594.

Portion of the event proceeds benefit Children’s Giving Foundation, a Boca Raton-based 510C-3 non-profit organization that supports local children’s charities.

NOTE: This is a 21+ year old event. Sorry, No Pets allowed. NO SMOKING, please! Event is Rain or Shine.

The Boca Burger Battle is presented by BocaRaton.com & The BITES! Network, which also produces the Boca Raton Wine and Food Festival, and the Florida Wing, Taco, and Dessert Battle.

For more information about BocaRaton.com, visit: http://www.bocaraton.com/

For more information about Restaurant Placement Group visit: https://www.restaurantplacement.com/

TAGS: Boca Burger Battle, Burgers, Boca Raton, Food & Wine, Events, BocaRaton.com; Restaurant Placement Group, www.RestaurantPlacement.com; BocaRaton.com;

Boca Burger Battle Returns! Saturday, July 15, 2023

“A Grilling Affair” at Sanborn Square Park this Saturday!

By Kenny Spahn

Summer is here. The crowds are shorter, and the days are hotter. But to local Foodies that means one thing – the Boca Burger Battle! Yes, the 10h Annual Boca Burger Battle takes place SATURDAY, July 15 at Sanborn Square Park in downtown Boca Raton. Here’s where the area’s top chefs fire up the grills and create their best signature burgers, to the delight of hungry fans who’ve waited a full year for this Burgerlicious event. Top chefs from Boca and beyond vie for the coveted Golden Burger Trophy. A panel of hungry Grill Master Judges will select their pick for “Best Grill Master,” and all festival goers (like you!) get to cast their vote for the “People’s Choice Award.” And the best part, it all goes to benefit the Children’s Giving Foundation.

Don’t miss this unique experience to savor unlimited samplings of artisan burger creations from some of the best burger masters; along with unlimited craft beers, wines, seasonal spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages; all while enjoying a fun-filled outdoor festival, complete with live music and artisan vendor’s market. This year features an all-star line-up of returning BBB champions and newcomers alike, including Boca favorites M.E.A.T. Eatery & Taproom, Burton’s Grill & Bar, Yard House, and Mizner Park’s new hot spot, American Social;along with Deerfield Beach favorites Tucker Duke’s Lunchbox and The Cove Waterfront Restaurant & Tiki Bar; Papamigos (Delray Beach and Coconut Creek); Marcos Top Burgers, The Munchies Report and Lucky Fish representingPompano Beach, and Oakland Park’s famous Funky Buddha Brewery.

A select group of culinary professionals and local dignitaries will serve as this year’s Grill Master Judges, including Doug Heizer, Publisher of the Boca Raton Tribune, CBS News 12 beloved anchor Sam Kerrigan, Vicki Corrao of the Palm Beach American Culinary Federation, Carmine Gialanelia from WILD 95.5, Chef Max Santiago from of the longest serving Judge, former Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth.

So save the date – and save your room in your belly for one unforgettable Grilling Affair!

The Boca Burger Battle 2022 takes place Saturday, July 15 at the Sanborn Square Park (72 N. Federal Highway) in downtown Boca Raton, from 7:00 pm (or 6:00 for VIP ticketholders) – 10:00 pm. All tickets include unlimited food and beverage (beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks), live entertainment, and access to all other vendors and displays.

General Admission tickets are $65 in advance, or $100 at the event (if still available); VIP Tickets are $85 in advance, or $125 at the door, and also entitle you to a one-hour EARLY START (at 6:00, instead of 7:00).

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit: https://BocaBurgerBattle.com; or call 561.338.7594.

Portion of the event proceeds benefit Children’s Giving Foundation, a Boca Raton-based 510C-3 non-profit organization that supports local children’s charities.

NOTE: This is a 21+ year old event. Sorry, No Pets allowed. NO SMOKING, please! Event is Rain or Shine.

The Boca Burger Battle is presented by BocaRaton.com & The BITES! Network, which also produces the Boca Raton Wine and Food Festival, and the Florida Wing, Taco, and Dessert Battle.

For more information about BocaRaton.com, visit: http://www.bocaraton.com/

For more information about Restaurant Placement Group visit: https://www.restaurantplacement.com/