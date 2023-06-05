Retired NFL Player Vernon Carey and Family Awards Scholarships to Seniors

Carey Family Foundation Awards Scholarships to Seniors at Local High Schools

Miami, FL – The Carey Family Foundation including Vernon Carey Sr. and LaTavia Carey presented $10,000 in scholarships to seniors at Miami Norland Senior High School, Miami Carol City Senior High School, Miami Central High School and Booker T. Washington Senior High School.

Each of the four scholarship recipients received $2,500 to use towards their college education.

· Booker T. Washington Senior High School: Mela Fleary

· Miami Carol City Senior High: Tylor Miller

· Miami Central Senior High School): Saniya Bethune

· Miami Norland Senior High School: Skye Alcin

The schools were selected by the Carey’s who are both graduates of Miami Dade County Public Schools. Felix Williams, the Foundation Treasurer is a graduate of Miami Central High School, LaTavia Carey is a graduate of Miami Norland Senior High School and the donation to Miami Carol City Senior High is made in honor of LaTavia Carey’s late father Vincent Banks.

“Each of these amazing students have excelled in the classroom and in their community. We are so very proud of them and wish them well in all their future endeavors,” said LaTavia Carey. “We are very thankful to our sponsors and supporters so we can continue to give children and young adults in our community a vision of hope,” said Vernon Carey Sr. This is the seventh year of the scholarship giveaway.

The Carey Family Foundation creates programs and provides support to encourage the improvement of our youth. These programs are designed to enhance educational and recreational development and economic opportunities within the community.

For more information on the Carey Family Foundation, please visit CareyFamilyFoundation.org or Instagram @CareyFamilyFoundation or call (954) 298-8784.