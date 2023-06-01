NFL June 1 Cut Candidates and Trade Rumors: Is Dalvin Cook On The Move?

Image Source

June 1 is a date that many NFL players fear. It’s when many player bonuses and key contract numbers kick in, putting a financial hit on teams. This often means players with large salaries that general managers feel are extremely overvalued are released, freeing up needed salary cap space.

The biggest candidate for a potential move is Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook – his name has been popping up in trade rumors since minicamp, with teams from around the league ready to talk to him if the team cuts him. In this blog post, we will discuss some of the current cut candidates that could help clear up cap room and potential suitors for Cook should he become available.

Potential Post-June 1 Cut or Trade Candidates

As the NFL offseason progresses, teams face the challenge of managing their rosters while adhering to salary cap constraints. One crucial strategy front offices employ involves identifying potential post-June 1 cut or trade candidates. These are players whose contracts and performance might not align with their respective teams’ needs.

Organizations can free up significant salary cap space by designating them as a post-June 1 cut, although they will usually try and trade the player to get something back in return first. Such moves allow teams to navigate the intricate financial landscape of the league while optimizing their chances for success on the field. With careful evaluation and decision-making, these post-June 1 transactions can serve as pivotal moments that reshape the fortunes of both the teams involved and the players affected.

Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Currently in the fourth year of a six-year contract, Cook could be an attractive target for other teams looking to bolster their backfield with young, dynamic talent. The Miami Dolphins have been the most discussed candidate to acquire Cook if he should become available, with the Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys, and Buffalo Bills also in the mix.

Cook is set to make over $10 million in 2023, with a $14 million cap hit for the Vikings. If Cook leaves, backup running back Alexander Mattison will immediately be thrust into the No. 1 running back role. Mattison has accumulated close to 2,200 yards of total offense during his four seasons with the Vikings but has always played second fiddle to Cook.

Zach Ertz, TE, Arizona Cardinals

Once one of the top tight ends in the league with the Philadelphia Eagles, Ertz has seen a significant dropoff in his numbers over the last few years. Having joined the Cardinals in 2021, Ertz was once considered a game-changing tight end with over 500 career receptions. Injuries have derailed him in recent years, and it’s unclear at this stage how much of an impact he will have on the upcoming NFL season after just having ACL and MCL surgery.

Moving Ertz would result in a $3.5 million dead cap hit for 2023 and $4 million for 2024, making teams hesitant about taking on his contract or trading for him. The Cardinals may try to re-work his contract to keep him in Arizona, given their lack of depth at tight end and his connection with quarterback Kyler Murray. However, Murray is facing his own ACL setbacks and may not return until the second half of the season.

Anthony Schwartz, WR, Cleveland Browns

Unlike Cook and Ertz, Schwartz is still fresh in the league, having played just two seasons for the Browns. Drafted in 2021 with the 91st overall pick, Schwartz has seen very little playing time, starting a total of just three games and catching 14 passes for 186 yards and one touchdown. He hasn’t done enough to impress the Browns brass, and if the team can sign free agent DeAndre Hopkins, Schwartz would slide even further down the depth chart.

Rumors are circulating that Schwartz could be a June 1 casualty. This would result in deferring half of his $448,372 million deal until 2024 while freeing up $1.1 million in 2023. Schwartz would be an attractive option for teams looking for wide receiver depth, although he will have to accept a contract similar to that of a No. 4 or No. 5 wide receiver.