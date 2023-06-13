June is Men’s Health Month: Life Expectancy is Lower than Women’s, Regular Screening Could Help

Boca Raton, FL – As we commemorate Men’s Health Month, it is pertinent to remind our community that regular screenings could help close the gap between men’s and women’s life expectancy in the U.S.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC)’s National Center for Health Statistics, men live less than women, with the latest data showing that male life expectancy is 76.2 compared to women at 81.2. Heart disease and cancer are the top causes of death for males in the U.S. Men have been shown to seek health care, and specifically mental health care services, less frequently than women.

Many of the health risks that men face can be prevented by adopting a healthy lifestyle and getting preventive health screenings. These tests can help doctors detect diseases earlier, often before symptoms show and when they can be effectively treated.

UnitedHealthcare and the Florida Department of Health urge men to schedule a routine visit to their physician during this Men’s Health Month. Some of the screenings that men should talk to their physician about are:

Diabetes

High blood pressure

Cholesterol

Obesity

Prostate, colorectal and skin cancers

HIV and sexually transmitted infections.

A UnitedHealthcare expert is available to share what it takes to help men of all ages get and stay healthy. They can address questions, including: