IV Splash Hydration & Wellness Announces Grand Opening

IV Splash Hydration & Wellness Opens in The Boardwalk @ 18th Street

Local ER MD owns and operates local hydration and wellness center to promote healthy living.

Boca Raton, June 2023: IV Splash Hydration and Wellness will be hosting a ribbon cutting this Friday, June 16 at 4pm with the esteemed Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce. IV Splash is owned and operated by Boca Raton’s very own Allyson Dedic and Rian Pillitteri, MD. Dr. Pillitteri is an emergency physician that is dedicated to providing quality care to the community.

IV Splash provides a wide variety of services such as IV hydration, infrared sauna, blue light beauty mask, red light therapy, compression boots, and VIP massage chairs. The IV’s vary in range from immune boosts, anti-aging, libido enhancement, performance boost, headache relief, mood improvement, and nausea relief to name a few. IV Splash also assists with weight loss management. Most athletes take advantage of the activated NAD+ with the compression boots to enhance their performance. Clients can also choose from a variety of intramuscular injection to increase their energy and burn fat.

Please join IV Splash this Friday for the ribbon cutting and all guests may receive B12 injection as well as other IV Splash giveaways. This is a great opportunity to meet their team and network with other local businesses! IV Splash is located next to Rafina’s Greek Tavern in the northeast corner of Powerline Road and 18th Street in Boca Raton, FL. For more information and details on services visit www.IVSplash.com