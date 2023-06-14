Boca Raton Boy’s Plight Moves District to Create Inclusive Playground

Ogman Family

Jordan Ogman inspires District Commissioners to create one of the nation’s most inclusive playgrounds within Boca Raton’s Patch Reef Park

Boca Raton, FL – The Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District is about to create one of the nation’s most inclusive and accessible playgrounds.

In response to constituent David Ogman’s presentation requesting a more inclusive playground for his son, Jordan, District Commissioners voted unanimously to redesign the Pirates Cove playground within Patch Reef Park to make it more accessible for special needs children.

“I never in my wildest dreams thought that the Boca Raton Beach and Park District would hear Jordan’s voice and would reach out and say, ‘Let’s build an inclusive park.’” David said

Like most 7-year-olds, Jordan loves playgrounds. Located about a mile from his house, Pirates Cove has always been his favorite.

“Everyone knows it’s so fun,” Jordan said. “It’s so fun. It’s so fun. Everyone knows.”

Jordan’s exceedingly rare genetic condition limits his physical and cognitive development, preventing him from enjoying many common playground amenities.

As a result David and wife Stacey, along with Jordan’s 10-year-old sister, Kira, have traveled much of the United States searching for playgrounds Jordan can enjoy alongside other able bodied children.

When David posted a photo of one such playground – the Miracle League’s Warner Park in Chattanooga, Tenn. – on social media, the pictures found their way to District Commissioner Steve Engel’s feed.

“I felt like, Why can’t we have something like that here?” Engel said.

Engel invited David to speak to District Commissioners during a recent public meeting. All were moved by the family’s plight.

“This is something that the area needs and something that they want,” Engel said. “So we’re going ahead with it.”

David and District representatives have already met with an architect to begin the design process.

Some likely improvements include replacing the wood chip ground cover – which can cause some to trip – with padded artificial turf; adding backs to some swings; and leveling the Pirates Cove ground.

New equipment will likely be lower to the ground, making it more accessible for all children.

“There is so much joy in the disability community knowing that Patch Reef Park is going to become an inclusive park,” Stacey said. “And I have to say, the commissioners and the people involved on the planning commission have been nothing but kind, and supportive, and absolutely wonderful to work with. I am astounded at how everybody has come on board and has been supportive of this.”

ABOUT THE GREATER BOCA RATON BEACH AND PARK DISTRICT: The District is committed to the acquisition and development of parks and recreation facilities. It seeks to provide entertaining and engaging leisure, educational, athletic and cultural activities to all of its residents and guests. The District owns multiple recreational facilities and/or parks in the Boca Raton area, including Sugar Sand Park, Patch Reef Park, the Swim and Racquet Center and Ocean Strand. In addition, through interlocal agreements with the City of Boca Raton, it funds the operating expenses of the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center, Red Reef Park, Spanish River Athletic Facilities and Mizner Bark Dog Park.