11AM Update: Tropical Storm Bret Continues to move westward

Tropical Storm Bret’s center was positioned at approximately latitude 13.0 North and longitude 52.5 West. Bret is currently heading westward at a speed of 14 mph (22 km/h) and is expected to maintain this general direction while accelerating over the next few days. According to the projected path, Bret is anticipated to approach the Lesser Antilles on Thursday, traverse the region late Thursday and Thursday night, and subsequently proceed westward across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea on Friday and Saturday.

The maximum sustained winds are currently around 60 mph (95 km/h) with occasional higher gusts. A slight strengthening is predicted before Bret reaches the Lesser Antilles. However, once the storm moves over the Caribbean Sea on Friday, weakening is expected, and it is likely to dissipate by Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the storm’s center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1001 mb (29.56 inches).

A Tropical Storm Warning in in effect for…

St. Lucia

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…