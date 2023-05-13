Take Brightline to Miami Marlins Home Games All Season Long

Free Shuttle Service to loanDepot on the Home Runner Trains

For the second year in a row, Brightline’s Home Runner trains allow Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach fans to skip traffic, delivering an all-star experience focusing on taking fans to loanDepot park car-free and carefree until the final out.

Guests on the Home Runner trains can enjoy a drink at Mary Mary Bar with special Marlins-branded Budweiser and a Marlins Mule, also available onboard. Upgrade to PREMIUM for even more perks and enjoy complimentary drinks and bites in our PREMIUM lounge and onboard.

In order to book, select the Home Runner train at the time of purchase on the Brightline website or app. The Home Runner will take guests to the MiamiCentral Station where pregaming will continue on dedicated shuttles that provide transportation directly to loanDepot park – just a mile away. Shuttles depart the station 10 minutes after train arrivals. Return shuttles to the station start 2 hours after the first pitch and continue until 30 minutes after the final out. Guests can find our Dropoff and Pickup location at Rideshare Lot East 1.

Upcoming games:

May 12 | Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds | 6:40 pm

May 13 | Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds | 1:10 pm

May 14 | Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds | 1:40 pm

May 16 | Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals | 6:40 pm

May 17 | Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals | 6:40 pm

May 18 | Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals | 1:10 pm

