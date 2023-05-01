REDFALL: Bethesda and Smokey Q Partner for New Bite Back Spice Rub

Fans of Bethesda’s highly anticipated video game REDFALL have something else to be excited about: a new collaboration with the popular spice rub company Smokey Q. The two companies have teamed up to create a special edition spice rub called Bite Back, inspired by the game’s vampire-hunting theme.

Bite Back is a bold and flavorful blend of spices, including smoked paprika, cumin, and garlic, designed to add a kick to any meat or vegetable dish. The packaging features artwork from REDFALL, showcasing the game’s stylish and ominous aesthetic.

The partnership between Bethesda and Smokey Q is a natural fit, as both companies are known for their commitment to quality and innovation. Smokey Q has gained a loyal following for their delicious spice rubs, while Bethesda has been responsible for some of the most beloved video games of all time, including the Fallout and Elder Scrolls series.

Fans of REDFALL and Smokey Q can purchase Bite Back through Smokey Q’s website or at select retailers. The partnership is just one of many exciting collaborations and promotions leading up to the release of REDFALL, which is set to be one of the biggest games of the year.

With the combination of Bethesda’s immersive storytelling and Smokey Q’s mouthwatering spices, Bite Back is sure to be a hit among gamers and foodies alike. Whether you’re battling vampires in REDFALL or grilling up some steaks at home, Bite Back is the perfect way to add some extra flavor to your adventures.