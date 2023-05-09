Hadassah Volunteers Help Kids Prepare for Mother’s Day

Front row (left to right): Dr. Pamela Camel (Assistant Principal), Marcia Ledewitz, Ilene Grayev, Jo Wilson, Sheila Hyman, Lenore Schwartz and Ellen Grynspan. Back row (left to right): Ellen Nesin, Bobbie Bibicoff, Michelle M. Gonzales, Judy Price, Barbara Savicky and Tanya McDowell (Principal). Volunteers not pictured: Irma Ziegler, Judy Friedman, Karen Canavan and Camille Leiter – Jewelry Crew Group Photo

Boynton Beach, FL – Hadassah volunteers from the Simcha of Aberdeen Chapter, collected donated costume jewelry and took their Community Mitzvah (Good Deeds) Outreach Project to the Poinciana STEM Elementary School (435 students, kindergarten through 5th grade), Boynton Beach.

On May 2 during lunch in the school cafeteria, each child could select a gift for their Mom from a beautiful array of jewelry in gift boxes. Some children had more than one Mother for whom they wanted give a gift. One youngster chose a gift for his grandmother, since she cares for him. The children were asked by their teachers to make Mother’s Day cards to attach to their gifts. There were so many donated items that teachers were asked to select a piece for themselves. Volunteers gift-wrapped the boxes for the children to take home.

Judy Price, the Simcha of Aberdeen Chapter Project Chair and co-Vice President of Philanthropy for the Hadassah Florida Atlantic Region coordinated the effort. Judy shared that “she hoped to bring the Mother’s Day costume jewelry project to a different school next year.”

The Hadassah Florida Atlantic Region is home to 47 chapters and 22,000 members in Palm Beach, Martin & St. Lucie Counties and is part of Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, Inc. (HWZOA). HWZOA is the largest Jewish women’s organization in the United States. With nearly 300,000 members, Associates and supporters, Hadassah brings women together to effect change and advocate on such critical issues as ensuring the security of Israel, combating antisemitism and promoting women’s health. Through the Hadassah Medical Organization’s (HMO) two hospitals in Jerusalem, Hadassah delivers exemplary patient care to over a million people every year and supports world-renowned medical research. HMO serves without regard to race, religion or nationality.For more information, visit www.hadassah.org.