GOURMET MOTHER’S DAY BRUNCH ON SUNDAY, MAY 14, OFFERED AT THE PAVILION GRILLE IN BOCA RATON

MOTHER’S DAY BRUNCH WILL INCLUDE 6 STATIONS: An Antipasta & Salad Station, Chef Attended Omelette Station, Assorted Entree Station, Chef Attended

Carving Station, Breakfast Station and Kids Station. For Dessert, there is an Ice Cream Sundae Bar, a Viennese Sweet Treats Table and Fresh Fruit Display.

Boca Raton, FL (April 13, 2022)— The Pavilion Grille (www.PavilionGrille.com) is proud to present a Mother’s Day Brunch on Sunday, May 14, featuring 6 varied Food Stations

with relaxing soft Jazz background dining music. The Pavilion’s Marketing Director, Liz Stark Perez, explained that The Brunch Buffet will feature an array of Delicious Favorites:

For example, a few of the items in the Antipasta & Salad Station are Caesar, House, Seafood, Artichoke, Hummus, Salami, Prosciutto and more; The Omelette Station offers Spinach, Mushroom, Peppers and more; The Entree station features Penne a la Vodka, Eggplant Rollatini, Chicken Marsala, Sweet & Sour Chicken, Vegetable Lo Mein, and Bang Bang Salmon;

The Carving Station includes NY Strip Steak, Honey Baked Ham & Plank Salmon; The Breakfast Station includes Smoked Salmon, Applewood Bacon, Sausage, Waffles, Blintzes and more;

The Kids Station includes Mac & Cheese, Chicken Tenders, Fries and Pancakes. Desserts include assorted ice creams, cakes, pies and fresh fruit.

The cost is $75 per Adult + $5.25 Tax and $13.50 Gratuity for a total of $93.75 (Add $25 for Unlimited Mimosas and Bloody Mary’s) and $39 for children ages 5 to 15): Plus 7% Tax of $2.73 and 20% Service Fee of $7.02 for a total of $48.75. Children under 6, no charge. Brunch is served from 11:30am to 3:30pm. Credit Card payment is required for Reservations; Guests will be asked to give their email address, number in their party and time requested. They should call: 561-912-0000 Reservations are not refundable after Wednesday, May 10. Parties must be paid in full to receive an email confirmation.

The Pavilion Grille is reputed as one of Boca’s finest dining and dancing establishments, offering a state-of-the-art 2000 square foot dance floor, award-winning cuisine and live entertainment almost every evening from Tuesday through Saturday. There is a Full Dinner Menu and a Three Course Special Menu; $20 Food and Beverage minimum Tuesday-Thursday ($25 Minimum on Nights that David Morin performs) and $25 Food and Beverage minimum on Friday and Saturday. The Pavilion Grille is also noted for Private Dining and Special Celebration such as Weddings,

Rehearsal Dinners, Bar and Bat Mitzvahs, Wedding Showers, Anniversary Celebrations, Cocktails, Happy Hours and much more; Email for more info: paviliongrille@gmail.com

Pavilion Grille is located in a Four Story Airy Indoor Atrium at 301 Yamato Rd- Boca Raton, 33431; Located in the lobby of the FNBCC Bank Building- The building is 4 stories tall and is located on the NE corner of the intersection of Dixie Hwy and Yamato Road. It has distinctive large glass sides. Free parking is in the lot or garage. This is the GPS address: 301 NE 51st Street- Boca Raton, FL 33431; Info: 561-912-0000 or www.PavilionGrille.com – Dinner served Tuesday through Saturday from 6PM and Lunch from Tuesday through Friday from 12 noon to 3:00 PM; Happy Hour is back at the bar from 4PM to 6PM Tuesday through Friday with discounted drinks, and open for Lunch Specials from Tuesday to Friday from 12 to 3pm. and for Take-out.