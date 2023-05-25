Boca Beat ed. 616th – 05/26/2023
- The joys of summertime bike rides was made possible for hundreds of local kids thanks to the Boca West Children’s Foundation’s (BWCF) annual Bikes for Tikes program. Bikes for Tikes provides a bike and helmet to children who may not have the opportunity to experience the rite of passage of owning a bicycle. Today’s event was held in the Orchard View Elementary School media center, 4050 Old Germantown Road, Delray Beach, on May 23 at 1 p.m. The program began with students who had perfect attendance in the spring receiving a t-shirt, then the children who reached their reading goals (70 kids) each received a bike. The event started with a pizza party. Orchard View is a Title 1 school.
- This May marks the 75th anniversary of continuous service from the Boca Raton Public Library. The City’s Library has grown from a small space in the City’s Municipal Building in 1948 to two locations – the Spanish River and Downtown Public Libraries. The original founding of the Library was the result of dedicated community-builders and took 25 years to fully realize. In recognition of the anniversary, the Boca Raton Public Library is inviting the community to share pictures of their time at the libraries over the years.
- The Pap Corps Champions for Cancer Research recently presented a historic donation to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center of $8.4 million. This gift came in two parts, $3.4 million through the volunteers’ fundraising efforts and $5 million from an anonymous donor. This is the largest single gift in the nonprofit’s 70-year history. The Pap Corps supports research for all types of cancer at Sylvester and has over 20,000 volunteer members in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade Counties.
- While there are all types of loving moms…there was no better way to kick off this year’s Mother’s Day week than with the third annual Moms & Pups “Bark & Brunch where guests got to “dine for and with dogs” in an elegant sun-kissed outdoor setting at The Addison to benefit Tri County Animal Rescue’s “Together Fur-Ever” Medical Fund.
- The Junior League of Boca Raton has appointed Meghan Shea as its new president for the 2023-2024 season, as well as a new board of directors. The new leadership team was introduced at the Junior League of Boca Raton’s Annual May Dinner Meeting, which was held at the Delray Beach Club on May 9. The new term starts on June 1.
- In 2023, FPL plans to make a number of upgrades in Boca Raton as part of its ongoing effort to improve resiliency in the face of severe weather. These investments include moving more power lines underground, strengthening overhead lines and installing more intelligent devices along the energy grid to help detect potential problems and restore power faster when outages do occur. The investments have the added benefit of improving day-to-day reliability for customers as well.
- In recognition of Mental Health Awareness month, Ruth & Norman Rales JFS and our Behavioral Health Services hosted a “Get Your Green On,” event on Thursday, May 18th. The event, which was held in the center courtyard of the South Palm Beach County Jewish campus in Boca Raton, served to raise awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health and trauma. Rales JFS went all out with going green, including dyeing the water fountains as well as the bagels green. There were also festive green decorations, including balloon columns, signage and motivational posters, games, prizes and fun photo opportunities.
- Julie Fisher Cummings, outgoing Chair of the Board of Directors for the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties, announced today a total of $6 million in donations to various organizations in South Florida and Detroit, Michigan. Cummings’ three-year term on the Board ends June 30, 2023, and her final act of leadership as Chair of the Board of Directors is a personal a tribute to her late mother Marjorie S. Fisher. The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a not-for-profit organization that creates partnerships with donors, nonprofits and community members to solve the region’s chronic and emerging issues.
- Palm Beach State College received the Business of the Year award during its 90th anniversary from the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce during its Business Awards Luncheon May 19 at Boca West Country Club.
- Cereal4All, which runs an annual cereal drive organized by twin brothers Jett and Luke Justin, collected nearly 65,000 bowls of cereal during its annual cereal drive this Spring and donated it to Boca Helping Hands (BHH). This donation means that Boca Helping Hands will be able to provide clients with 6418 boxes of cereal. The Justins, 15-year-old twin brothers and Boca Raton residents, attend American Heritage School in Delray Beach.
