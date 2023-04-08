Published On: Sat, Apr 8th, 2023

The Strength of E-Commerce and the Development Capacity of This Market in Brazil and USA

Miami, FL – E-commerce is a way of buying and selling that uses the internet for  commercial transactions. This type of commerce has become increasingly  popular around the world and is driven by several factors, such as ease of  access to the internet, increased consumer confidence in online shopping  and the expansion of the range of products and services available on the  web. 

E-commerce still tends to grow worldwide, and the United States is one of  the leading countries in this area. In 2022, online sales in the US surpassed  the US$ 1 trillion mark, according to Digital Commerce 360. Large  companies such as Amazon, Walmart and Target dominate the e 

commerce market in the United States, but there is significant space for  small entrepreneurs and specialized online stores.

In Brazil, e-commerce has also been growing consistently. According to the  Brazilian Association of Electronic Commerce (ABComm), the sector’s  revenue in 2022 reached R$ 142.8 billion (approximately US$ 28 Billion),  representing a growth of 14.3% compared to the previous year. The  COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated this growth as many  consumers have chosen to shop online to avoid leaving home. 

As in the US, the large online retailers in Brazil are dominant, including Mercado Livre and B2W (which owns the Submarino, Shoptime and  Americanas brands). There are also a growing number of small and  medium-sized businesses that are finding success in e-commerce. Brazil  still faces challenges in terms of logistical infrastructure and online security,  but the government and companies are working to improve these aspects  and further boost the growth of e-commerce all over the country. 

One of the main advantages of e-commerce is the possibility of reaching a  much larger amount of consumers than would be possible through physical  stores. This is especially important for small businesses and  entrepreneurs, who can expand their sales and reach new markets without  having to invest in physical infrastructure. 

In addition, e-commerce also offers other advantages, such as the  practicality and convenience of making purchases at any time of the day,  the ease of comparing prices and products in different online stores and  the possibility of receiving products at home, without having to go move. 

However, e-commerce also presents some challenges, especially  regarding transaction security. With the increase in online shopping, the 

risks of fraud and cyber attacks have also increased, which requires special  attention from retailers and consumers. This sales channel suffered losses  of around US$ 6 trillion in 2022 according to Cybercrime Magazine (2022).  Investment in cybersecurity worldwide amounted to approximately US$ 

150 billion in 2022 and is growing at a rate of 12.4% each year. 

To minimize these risks, it is essential to invest in data security and  encryption systems, in addition to adopting good information management  and storage practices. It is also important to offer a safe and reliable  shopping environment for customers with clear privacy policies and  guarantees of quality and delivery. 

Another e-commerce challenge is the fierce competition, especially among  the big players in the market, such as Amazon and Alibaba. To stand out in  this scenario, it is essential to invest in marketing strategies and customer  service, in addition to offering quality products and competitive prices. 

Omnichannel is one of the strategies that consists of integrating different  sales channels and improve relationship with the customer to make them  feel more comfortable in the search for the product and with the entire purchase process. More and more companies will tend to value the  sensorial appeal that they intend to bring to their public to enrich the  experience with their products. 

With the advancement of technology and the popularization of online  shopping, it is possible that this type of commerce will become even more  present in our lives in the coming years, transforming the way we buy and  sell products and services henceforth.

By Rodrigo Fonseca

