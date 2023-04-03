Spirits and Spice Launches New Store in Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida – April 2023 – Spirits and Spice, the well-known gourmet retailer of culinary products, spices, and spirits, has opened its doors in Boca Raton, Florida. With numerous locations throughout the United States, Spirits and Spice has become a popular destination for food and drink enthusiasts seeking high-quality ingredients.

The brand-new Boca Raton location offers customers a wide range of oils, vinegars, spices, and spirits and specializes in premium products, sourcing ingredients from around the world. Spirits and Spice is a retail store that allows you to taste everything right there in the store!

“We’re thrilled to open our new store in Boca Raton and become a part of the community,” said Kim Weiss, owner, and founder of Spirits and Spice. “Our aim is to provide the finest ingredients to our customers while supporting independent and unique producers.”

Spirits and Spice take great pride in its commitment to quality ingredients and excellent customer service. The knowledgeable staff is passionate about cooking and always eager to offer advice and inspiration for home chefs.

“We’re all about flavor and quality,” said Kim. “We want to help our customers create delicious, memorable meals and cocktails in their kitchens.”

Spirits and Spice in Boca Raton is located at 316 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, Florida 33432, inside the Mizner Park Shopping Mall. The store is open seven days a week Mon-Saturday from 11 am to 9 pm, and Sundays 12 pm – 6 pm.

About Spirits and Spice

Spirits and Spice is a gourmet retailer of spices, culinary products, and artisanal spirits. Founded in 2012, the brand has quickly established itself as a trusted source of high-quality ingredients and unique gift options. With several locations throughout the United States, Spirits and Spice is committed to offering personalized service and top-notch products.

For more information, please visit www.spiritsandspice.com or contact marketing@spiritsandspice.com