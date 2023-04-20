Sacco Receives Third C-USA Pitcher of Week Award

Florida Atlantic University softball’s Gabby Sacco has once again been selected as the Conference USA Pitcher of the Week. Sacco takes home her conference-leading third weekly honor as her sensational sophomore season continues.

Sacco tossed two complete games coming on back-to-back days, as Florida Atlantic swept UTEP to improve its record to 29-13 and 11-4 in C-USA action. She allowed only one run on five hits in the game one victory while walking no batters.

In game three, Sacco once again went the distance and allowed just one run, this time with only three hits against her.