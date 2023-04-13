PBSC Beach Volleyball captures FCSAA/Region 8 championship

The Palm Beach State College Beach Volleyball team won their first-ever FCSAA/Region 8 Beach Volleyball Championship. Hosted by State College of Florida at the UMR Sports Facility in Bradenton, Fla. March 31 – April 1, the Lady Panthers did not lose a match in route to the championship.

The two-day event kicked off with the award ceremony, in which Palm Beach State was well represented. Lola Vidamour was named Player of the Year while Vidamour and her partner Angelina Botolino were named Pair of the Year. Allison Bryant and Ana Paula Fallas Cruz were also named to the First Team.

The Lady Panthers matchup with State College of Florida was the first on Friday. The Panthers swept State College of Florida 3-0. After a lengthy break, the Lady Panthers finished up Friday with a 3-0 win over St. Johns River State College, a victory that advanced the Lady Panthers to Saturday’s championship. Another 3-0 victory, this time over Lake-Sumter State College, gave the championship to the Lady Panthers.

By winning the FCSAA/Region 8 Championship, Head Coach Drew Colvin was named Coach of the Year.

Up next for Palm Beach State College is the first-ever NJCAA Beach Volleyball Championship. That championship takes place April 20-22 at Hickory Point Beach in Tavares, Fla.