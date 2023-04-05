Custom College Visits and Alacrity™ Travel & Lifestyle Celebrate Their Anniversary and Partnership of 7 Years

Boca Chamber Member Update

Delray Beach, FL, February 2023 – Some relationships are just meant to last. Custom College Visits (CCV) and Alacrity™ Travel & Lifestyle are happy to report that their relationship is one of those, as they move into their seventh superb year of partnership and collaboration. CCV, a leader in personalized college tours and a member of the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce, helps students and families from the U.S and from around the world plan in-depth college visit itineraries to colleges throughout the United States and the UK. Alacrity™ Travel & Lifestyle (Alacrity™) is a premier travel agency, trusted worldwide travel advisor and lifestyle concierge, known for bringing their expertise and cheerful enthusiasm to every interaction. Together CCV and Alacrity™ have plaanned college tours for teens and their families from the U.S. and abroad.

The partnership began when both companies were members of a concierge and lifestyle management association. Since then, their collaboration has grown and developed into a well-oiled machine. CCV founder Janice Caine said, “By working together, we can offer families an added level of convenience and piece of mind. We offer families the full package–we take care of all the details–from figuring out the travel route, to handling all of their hotel and travel needs, to providing one-on-one meetings on campus. By the time they depart, they have a detailed, daily itinerary and they know that if there are any disruptions, travel-related or otherwise, that we are available 24 hours a day. Alacrity™ founder Kirsten Danekind said, “The partnership between Custom College Visits and Alacrity™ Travel & Lifestyle has been fantastic. Together we provide much more than a general campus tour; we offer a whole college visit experience.

A former client put it best: “For me, the logistics around mapping out the driving routes and air travel, setting up the visits and arranging for meetings with students made me want to pull my hair out… all I had to do was spend time on a phone call and by the end of the next day, everything was done. The entire experience… is professional, logical and thorough which gives you a piece of mind you just can’t put a value on.”

Custom College Visits is a Delray Beach-based, woman-owned business. The company designs multi-campus, multi-day itineraries for college-bound teens and their families. Campus visits are tailored to the specific interests of each student, allowing them to visit the colleges of their choice. Custom College Visits has become known for its attention to detail and personalized service.

For more information about Custom College Visits’ services or upcoming webinars, call +1 (650) 931-4515 or send an email to info@customcollegevisits.com. You may also visit the website at www.customcollegevisits.com.