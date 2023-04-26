Cinco De Mayo Meets Golf with DeVos-Blum Family YMCA of Boynton Beach!

Come celebrate Cinco de Mayo while you support the DeVos-Blum Family YMCA of Boynton Beach at their 24th Annual Golf Classic!

Now more than ever, our community needs the Y. Proceeds from events like our Annual Golf Classic make it possible for the YMCA of South Palm Beach County to continue making a difference and provide resources for children and families to learn, grow and thrive.

Our Y provides more than $1 million in Financial Assistance for programs and resources to those in need in our community.



The day features 18-holes of golf, deluxe swag bag, food and refreshments on the course, and raffle prize drawings and contests.

Scramble Format

Tee Off Times Begin at 1:00 pm

Registration Begins at 11:30 am

FRIDAY, MAY 5, 2023

INDIAN SPRING COUNTRY CLUB

11501 El Clair Ranch Road, Boynton Beach, FL 33437

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:



Alyssa Bickel

DeVos-Blum Family YMCA

9600 S. Military Trail

Boynton Beach, FL 33436

561-536-1403

abickel@ymcaspbc.org